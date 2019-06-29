《中英對照讀新聞》Tanzania plans cable car for Mount Kilimanjaro－坦尚尼亞計畫為吉力馬札羅山造纜車

2019-06-29

◎周虹汶

Tanzania wants to boost tourist numbers by putting a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain, and is in talks about the project with a Chinese and a Western company.

坦尚尼亞想在非洲最高峰吉力馬札羅山上設置纜車，希望藉此提高觀光人數，目前正與中國和一家西方公司洽談計畫。

Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually. A cable car could increase tourist numbers by 50 percent by providing access to the mountain for those unable to climb it, Constantine Kanyasu, the deputy minister for tourism, said.

每年約有5萬名遊客攀登吉力馬札羅山。觀光部副部長康斯坦汀‧坎亞蘇說，經由對無法爬山者提供登山管道，一輛纜車可使觀光人數增加5成。

The length of the route has not been finalised, with various options under consideration depending on cost and engineering issues. An environmental impact assessment would also be carried out, he said.

路線長度還沒敲定，正依據成本與工程問題考量諸多選項。他說，也將進行環境影響評估。

Porter and guide groups who take tourists up the mountain oppose the project because they fear cable cars will reduce the number of climbers.

把遊客帶上山的挑夫與嚮導團體反對這項計畫，因為他們擔心纜車將使登山人數減少。

Loishiye Mollel, head of Tanzania Porters’ Organization, said visitors normally spend a week climbing the mountain.

「坦尚尼亞挑夫組織」首長羅依希耶‧莫羅說，遊客通常花一週爬這座山。

"One visitor from the U.S. can have a maximum of 15 people behind him, of which 13 are porters, a cook and a guide. All these jobs will be affected by a cable car," he said. (Reuters)

他說：「一名來自美國的遊客後面最多可以有15個人，當中13人是挑夫，還有廚師、嚮導各1名。這些工作全都將受纜車影響。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

boost：動詞，指改善、提高、增強、推動。例句：She tried to boost his ego by praising his paintings.（她試圖藉由稱讚他的畫作讓他更有自信。）

consideration：名詞，指考慮斟酌、關心體貼、酬金。例句：For a small consideration, he’ll show you the way there himself.（打點賞，他會親自為你帶路。）

carry out：片語動詞，指執行、完成、實現。例句：Don’t blame him. He’s only carrying out his orders.（別怪他，他只是奉命行事。）

