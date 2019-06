2019-06-06

Thousands cheer as a caravan of camels outfitted in saddles and garlands are ready to fight. The camels wrestle with their necks and bite as they attempt to pin their adversary to the ground.

當一列穿戴馬鞍和花環的駱駝準備要決鬥時,上千人在一旁發出熱烈歡呼。駱駝會以脖子互鬥或互咬,試圖將對手撂倒在地。

Eventually the referee declares a winner, with fans surging forward to encircle the victorious animal. The owner sits proudly on the camel’s back and has prize money of around 100,000 rupees.

裁判最後將宣布勝利者,粉絲將湧向前圍繞獲勝的駱駝。飼主會志得意滿地坐在駱駝背上,也會獲得10萬巴基斯坦盧比(逾2.2萬台幣)獎金。

The country has a long history of blood sports - with bears, cocks, and dogs, among the other creatures forced to fight. But according to the Pakistani law, all animal fights are illegal.

巴國這種血腥競技由來已久,熊、公雞、狗等都是被迫搏鬥的動物。但根據該國法律,任何動物競技均屬違法。

Enthusiasts brush away the criticism, saying the fights are a tradition in the country’s Punjab province. "It’s our culture. People gather here, greet each other and forget the anxieties of life."

愛好者駁斥相關批評,聲稱這種動物互鬥是該國旁遮普省的傳統。「這是我們的文化。人們在此相聚並問候彼此,忘掉生活煩憂。」

Last year the government passed an amendment to its Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill which suggested the fine for inciting animals to fight should be increased from 50 rupees to 300,000 rupees.(AFP)

巴國政府已在去年通過「防止虐待動物法」的一項修正案,提議將煽動動物搏鬥的罰款,由50盧比提高到30萬盧比。

新聞辭典

pin:動詞,壓住;按住。例句:Plenty of people were pinned under the collapsed building.(很多人被壓在倒塌的建物下方。)

adversary:名詞,敵人;對手。例句:They are friends in private, but adversaries in court.(他們私下是朋友,但在法庭上是對手。)

surge:動詞,蜂擁向前。例句:The audience surged out of the arena after the concert ended.(演唱會結束後,觀眾從體育館湧出。)

