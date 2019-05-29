《中英對照讀新聞》’Slave Bible’ on display at Museum of the Bible 「奴隸聖經」在聖經博物館展出

2019-05-29

◎魏國金

Although the Bible is filled with scriptures of freedom and Jesus preached in Luke 4:8 that He came to "set the captives free," the holy book was once altered to convey the exact opposite message as a way to enforce slavery.

雖然聖經充滿有關自由的經文，而耶穌在路加福音4章8節教導說，他來是讓「被擄的得釋放」，但這本聖書曾一度被修改為傳達恰恰相反的訊息，以做為實施奴隸制度的手段。

The controversial "Slave Bible," published in 1807 in London, is currently on display at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., and while it looks like any other Bible on the outside, its pages are meant to push an inhumane agenda by selectively removing almost 90 percent of the Old Testament and 50 percent of the New Testament.

這本爭議性的「奴隸聖經」於1807年在倫敦發行，目前在華盛頓哥倫比亞特區的聖經博物館展出。儘管外觀看起來與其他任何聖經相似，但其內文旨在透過選擇性去除近90％的舊約與50％的新約，來推行殘酷計畫。

What can be found in the book are passages such as Ephesians 6:5, which reads, "Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ."

可以在書中發現的經文，比如以弗所書6章5節：「你們做僕人的，要懼怕戰兢，用誠實的心聽從你們肉身的主人，好像聽從基督一般。」

The purpose of the exhibit, in the words Museum of the Bible President Ken McKenzie, is to "pass the message on: may this never happen again. The Bible itself is a whole book. It’s not one to carve up and use this piece or that piece."

這項展覽的目的，用聖經博物館館長麥肯齊的話說，就是「傳遞這個訊息：但願不再重蹈覆轍。聖經本身是一本完整的書。不是可以分割，並使用這片段或那片段的書。」

新聞辭典

enforce：動詞，實施、迫使。例句：Illness enforced me to remain idle.（生病迫使我終日無所事事。）

pass on：片語，傳遞、轉移。例句：I have passed on the message.（我已傳遞該訊息。）

carve up：片語，瓜分、分割。例如：carve up the world market（瓜分世界市場）。

