《中英對照讀新聞》Chinese people rush to buy ’Donald Trump toilet brushes’ 中國人民爭相購買「唐納‧川普馬桶刷」

2019-05-28

◎陳正健

People in China are cheering for Beijing in a trade war against Washington by cleaning their bathrooms with ’Donald Trump’ toilet brushes.

中國人民正以「唐納‧川普」馬桶刷清潔他們的廁所，為北京對抗華府的貿易戰歡呼。

Chinese consumers have flocked to buy toilet cleaning tools that look like the U.S. President as a way to support their government. ’Trump’ toilet brushes come in various designs. They cost around 20 yuan and are popular on Taobao.

中國消費者蜂擁購買看起來像是美國總統的馬桶清洗工具，做為支持他們政府的方式之一。「川普」馬桶刷有各種設計。它們的價格約人民幣20元，在購物網站「淘寶」上廣受歡迎。

One shop on Taobao claims its ’Trump’ toilet brushes are ’light’ and ’stylish’, and can be used for cleaning squat toilets or normal flush toilets. The shop says the brush has powerful, ’360-degree’ cleaning effect and can reach every corner.

淘寶一家商店聲稱其「川普」馬桶刷「輕巧」又「時尚」，可用於清潔蹲式馬桶或一般沖水馬桶。店家說，這種刷子有強力的「360度」清潔效果，不會放過任何死角。

One seller on Taobao is giving out a free roll of toilet paper with Trump’s likeness on it for those who buy the ’Trump’ toilet brushes. Some online buyers have joked that Trump can be "so useful" when cleaning their bathroom.

一名淘寶賣家則發送一卷有川普肖像的廁紙，免費贈送給那些購買「川普」馬桶刷的消費者。一些網路買家戲稱，川普在清潔他們的廁所時「非常有用」。

新聞辭典

flock：動詞，聚集、蜂擁。例句：Crowds of people flocked to see the Picasso exhibition.（成群民眾蜂擁觀賞畢卡索畫展。）

give out：動詞片語，分發、發送、散發。例句：The teacher gave out the examination papers.（老師發放考卷。）

likeness︰名詞，肖像、外表、照片。例句：Jack painted a likeness of Rose.（傑克畫了一張蘿絲的肖像。）

