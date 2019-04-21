《中英對照讀新聞》One in 10 single Koreans say wedding ceremony is a must - 10分之1單身南韓人認為必須舉行婚禮

2019-04-21

◎茅毅

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, out of 2,464 unmarried Koreans asked － 1,140 men and 1,324 women between the ages of 20-44 － those who replied that a wedding ceremony is a must stood at a mere 10 percent.

根據「韓國保健社會研究院」所做的一項調查，受訪的2464名未婚韓國人中—在20歲至44歲間的1140名男性和1324名女性—回答婚禮是不可或缺的僅10%。

"Overall, the ratio of （survey respondents） in favor of a wedding stands at about half the people surveyed. But the portion of those who replied that a wedding is a must drops to the 10 percentage range. This is attributable to the growing importance of one’s decision and judgment and less importance placed on formality in marriage," said the institute.

該研究院表示，「整體而言，約一半比率的受訪者支持舉行婚禮。但答覆必須舉行婚禮的百分比就降到10%的範圍。這歸因於個人的決定與判斷愈來愈重要，婚禮的儀式禮節則較不重要。」

"Such responses were not confined to a certain group, which shows increasing emphasis on personal choice over social norms," said the institute. In Korea, a couple can formalize their marriage by registering a declaration of marriage with the local authorities, with no need for a ceremony.

該研究院提到，「這樣的回答不限於特定團體，顯示愈來愈強調個人選擇大於社會規範的趨勢」。在南韓，情侶可藉由向地方當局登記結婚宣言，正式確立婚姻關係，不需舉行婚禮。

拍攝日期：2018年6月20日 檔名：06823462.jpg 圖說：圖為南韓傳統婚禮的重現，這類活動乃南韓江原道江陵市「江陵端午祭」的一環，而該節已於2005年獲聯合國教科文組織指定為「人類口述和非物質遺產傑作（Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity）」之一。（歐新社檔案照）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/