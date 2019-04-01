《中英對照讀新聞》 Fake news in Asia 假新聞在亞洲

2019-04-01

◎劉宜庭

Several Asian countries rely heavily on social media for information, making them particularly vulnerable to the spread of fake news.

許多亞洲國家重度仰賴從社群媒體獲取資訊，假新聞的普及讓他們尤其容易受傷。

Some governments have started enacting "fake news laws" to tackle the problem but critics worry such legislation will be used to stifle freedom of speech.

一些政府已著手制定相對應的「假新聞法案」，但批評者擔心，類似法規將被用於扼殺言論自由。

In Myanmar, the military has been accused of creating fake accounts on Facebook to spread false news about Muslims in the country, inciting violence against the Rohingya minority.

在緬甸，軍方被指控在臉書創建假帳號，散播與該國穆斯林相關的假新聞，以煽動針對羅興亞少數民族的暴力行為。

In Singapore, a parliamentary committee asked in 2018 to consider legislation aiming both to those responsible of fake news and technology companies giving a platform to those voices.

在新加坡，一個國會委員會2018年要求進行立法評估，目標鎖定假新聞散播者以及提供發聲平台的科技公司。

新聞辭典

fake news：名詞，假新聞。例句：Fake news is "made-up stuff, masterfully manipulated to look like credible journalistic reports that are easily spread online to large audiences".（假新聞指的是「捏造說法，巧妙地操弄成看似可信的新聞報導，進而透過網路傳播給大眾」。）

freedom of speech：名詞，言論自由。例句：Advocacy groups have long warned of the possible negative impact on freedom of speech that legislating against fake news might have.（遊說團體長期警告，假新聞的立法可能對言論自由帶來負面影響。）

technology：名詞，技術、科技。例句：After a barrage of criticism, technology companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter have announced several measures to fight fake news.（在接二連三的批評下，谷歌、臉書、推特等科技公司公布許多打擊假新聞的措施。）

