《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea, NASA to launch joint research on sources of fine dust in Korea - 南韓與美航太總署擬合作研究韓粉塵來源

2019-03-24

◎茅毅

South Korea is seeking to team up with the United States’National Aeronautics and Space Administration to pin down the sources of Korea’s fine dust air pollution.

為釐清南韓的粉塵空氣污染來源，韓方正尋求和美國航太總署合作。

The National Institute of Environmental Research, a research body under the Ministry of Environment, is pushing for the second round of the joint South Korea-US air quality research, following the first carried out with NASA in 2016.

隸屬南韓環境部的「國立環境科學院」，繼2016年首度與美國航太總署進行空氣品質合作研究後，正極力爭取韓、美第2次的合作研究。

Under the plan, the two countries will use satellite observations to locate the fine dust sources. The second research is likely to start in 2021. The results could give South Korea more power in negotiations with China, which has denied its role in high fine dust levels in South Korea.

按照該院計畫，美韓兩國將運用人造衛星，定位南韓粉塵來源。該第2次合作研究很可能於2021年展開。研究成果可以給予南韓在和中國協商時更多籌碼。中國至今仍否認其與南韓境內的高濃度粉塵有關。

新聞辭典

team up with：片語，與…合作（聯手）。Local talent teamed up for a charity performance.（本地藝人集合起來，舉行一場義演。）

aeronautics：名詞，航空（學）。Aeronautics means the science of designing, building, and operating aircraft.（航空學是指設計、建造和操作航空器的科學。）

pin down：片語，本文作確定、釐清。We can’t pin down where the point of origin of the fire was.（我們無法確定這場火災的起火點在哪。）

