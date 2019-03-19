中英對照讀新聞》South Korea lifts English education ban 南韓解除英語教學禁令

2019-03-19

◎陳正健

Lawmakers in South Korea have approved an amendment to lift the policy banning English education for first and second graders at elementary schools.

南韓國會議員已通過一項修正案，解除對國小一年級及二年級生的英文教學禁令。

The National Assembly passed the amendment Wednesday to allow first and second graders to learn English in after-school classes. The move comes only a year after the policy came into force to prohibit all English classes for children "too young to learn a foreign language."

南韓國會週三通過修正案，允許一年級和二年級生在課後班學習英文。1年前，南韓實施禁止「太年幼以致無法學習外文」的兒童上所有英文課的政策。

After introducing the policy, the Ministry of Education was criticized by teachers and parents alike. Many said the policy would only deepen the English gap between the rich and the poor, who cannot afford expensive private education.

在推出這項政策後，南韓教育部遭到教師與家長批評。許多人指出，該政策只會加深富人及窮人間的英文差距，因為窮人無法負擔昂貴的私人教育。

Initially, the government said teaching children Korean and English simultaneously could hinder their development of Korean proficiency. But many scholars were skeptical, saying learning a foreign language at an early age outweighs its negatives.

起初，南韓政府表示，同時教導韓文及英文，可能阻礙他們的韓文精通程度。但許多學者持懷疑態度，認為早年學習外文利大於弊。

新聞辭典

after-school class：名詞，課後班。例句：Many parents in Taiwan forced their children to take after-school classes.（許多台灣家長強迫孩子上課後班。）

come into force：動詞片語：（使法律、規則）生效，開始執行。例句：The new law will come into force on January 1st, 2020.（新法將自2020年元旦起生效。）

simultaneously：副詞，同時地、同步地。例句：The two students answered the teacher’s question simultaneously.（這兩名學生同時回答老師的問題。）

