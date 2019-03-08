《中英對照讀新聞》‘Maybe Kim is just not that into you’: Late-night hosts question if Trump’s bromance is on the rocks－「也許金正恩沒那麼喜歡你」：深夜秀主持人質疑川普的兄弟情是否觸礁

2019-03-08

◎張沛元

In the months leading up to this week’ nuclear summit in Hanoi, President Trump flaunted his blossoming bromance with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

總統川普曾在本週登場的河內核峰會之前的數月中，炫耀他與北韓領導人金正恩之間的轟轟烈烈的兄弟情。

"We have a good chemistry together," Trump said last June, and since then, the pair have reportedly grown closer. By September, the feelings had become even more intense: "We fell in love," Trump told the crowd at a rally in West Virginia.

「我們深受彼此吸引」，川普去年6月曾說，而且據聞兩人此後愈走愈近。到了去年9月，感情已更濃烈：「我們已沐浴愛河」，川普在西維吉尼亞州的一場集會上如此告訴群眾。

"When this summit started, it seemed like love was still in the air," Trevor Noah told his studio audience Thursday on "The Daily Show."

「當高峰會開始時，（川金二人）看似仍濃情密意，」電視脫口秀「每日秀」主持人崔佛．諾亞週四告訴攝影棚內的觀眾。

But on Thursday, Trump and Kim abruptly cut the summit short. There would be no signing ceremony, no working luncheon and no deal. The unexpected collapse of talks surprised social media users and late-night hosts who all had the same question: What caused the love affair to sour?

但在週四，川普與金正恩突然提早結束高峰會。沒有文件簽署儀式，沒有工作午餐會，也沒有達成任何協議。此一會談出乎意料地以失敗收場，令大呼詫異的網友與深夜秀主持人全都有相同疑問：這段感情是怎麼變糟的？

"Well, it’s the same thing that turns most relationships sour," Noah explained. "They both just wanted different things."

「這個嘛，就跟大多數關係變糟的原因一樣」，諾亞解釋。「他們雙方要的東西不一樣」。

《新聞辭典》

be into someone/something：慣用語，感興趣，喜歡，對（某人／某事）有意思。例句：He is really not that into you.（他真的對你沒啥意思。）

on the rocks：慣用語，觸礁，瀕臨崩潰；加冰塊。例句：I’ll have a whisky on the rocks, please.（請給我一杯加冰塊的威士忌。）

cut something short：慣用語，事情未完成便喊卡，提前結束。

