中英對照讀新聞》96 Days Later, Nonstop Church Service to Protect Refugees Finally Ends 96天後，為保護難民家庭而舉行的不間斷禮拜終於結束

It was one of the longest religious ceremonies ever recorded, lasting for more than three months and involving nearly 1,000 pastors and priests.

這是紀錄上最長的宗教儀式之一，持續超過3個月，並有近1000名牧師與神職人員參與。

But on Wednesday afternoon, a Dutch church’s nonstop 96-day vigil finally came to an end after its organizers received confirmation that a family of refugees sheltering inside the church would no longer face immediate deportation.

不過，週三下午，荷蘭一所教會的96天不間斷守望祈禱，在主辦者確認避居於教會裡的一個難民家庭將不再面臨立即驅逐後，終於結束。

Taking advantage of a Dutch law that forbids the police to interrupt church services, ministers at Bethel Church in The Hague had been running a round-the-clock liturgy since Oct. 26 in order to prevent the five members of the Tamrazyan family from being arrested and sent back to Armenia.

海牙伯特利教會的神職人員，利用一條禁止警察中斷教會禮拜的荷蘭法律，自去年10月26日起，不分晝夜地舉行禮拜儀式，以避免塔姆拉茲揚一家5口被拘捕，並被遣送回亞美尼亞。

With xenophobia rising in Europe, Christianity’s influence waning and governments taking harder stances on migration, the service quickly became a symbol of how the church can still play a role in contemporary European life — and how liberal causes can still resonate with European populaces.

由於歐洲排外心理逐漸升高、基督教的影響式微，以及政府對移民採取較強硬的立場，這項儀式很快便成為教會如何仍可在當代歐洲生活發揮作用，以及自由訴求如何仍可引發歐洲平民共鳴的象徵。

新聞辭典

round-the-clock：形容詞，日夜不停的。例句：The is a round-the-clock fast food restaurant.（這是一家24小時營業的速食店。）

xenophobia：名詞，仇外、排外、懼外。例句：The rise of xenophobia is fanning anti-immigrant sentiment.（排外心理上升激發反移民情緒。）

play a role：片語，扮演角色、起作用。例句：Words play a tremendous role in people’s everyday life.（話語在人們的日常生活中發揮重大作用。）

