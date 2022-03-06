為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    烏克蘭軍方：俄軍計劃取得基輔以南水力發電廠掌控權

    烏克蘭軍方稍早指出，俄軍接下來恐將嘗試取得「卡尼夫水力發電廠」的控制權。（圖擷取自@defensesentinel推特）

    烏克蘭軍方稍早指出，俄軍接下來恐將嘗試取得「卡尼夫水力發電廠」的控制權。（圖擷取自@defensesentinel推特）

    2022/03/06 14:49

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯軍隊向烏克蘭輪番轟炸，近日開始針對平民區、核電廠及油庫進行空襲，引發國際撻伐。而烏克蘭軍方稍早指出，俄軍接下來恐將嘗試取得首都基輔（Kyiv）以南一座水力發電廠的控制權。

    根據《半島電視台》報導，烏克蘭武裝部隊總參謀部6日指出，俄羅斯計劃佔領距離基輔以南約150公里、位在聶伯河（Dnieper River）上的「卡尼夫水力發電廠」（Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant）。

    報導指出，截至目前為止，俄軍已摧毀並攻擊了烏國境內的數個能源基礎設施，其中包含了歐洲最大、位於札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）的核能發電廠。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    反制普廷「大內宣」！烏國民眾洗版俄國「餐廳」地圖評論
    2022/03/06 13:40

    反制普廷「大內宣」！烏國民眾洗版俄國「餐廳」地圖評論
    後勤車隊被打怕了？ 俄軍竟就地取材 幫卡車穿上木頭裝甲
    2022/03/06 13:40

    後勤車隊被打怕了？ 俄軍竟就地取材 幫卡車穿上木頭裝甲

    吃糖減重！日本人都靠「它」養瘦菌
    熱烈響應！烏克蘭國際傭兵團 美國3000人願意加入
    2022/03/06 13:06

    熱烈響應！烏克蘭國際傭兵團 美國3000人願意加入
    俄軍空襲烏國首都！基輔市民：一開始以為自己看到「飛機」
    2022/03/03 11:39

    俄軍空襲烏國首都！基輔市民：一開始以為自己看到「飛機」
    只炸軍事設施？ 基輔再傳「婦產科醫院」遭俄軍砲襲
    2022/03/01 16:10

    只炸軍事設施？ 基輔再傳「婦產科醫院」遭俄軍砲襲
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播