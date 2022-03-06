烏克蘭軍方：俄軍計劃取得基輔以南水力發電廠掌控權

2022/03/06 14:49

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯軍隊向烏克蘭輪番轟炸，近日開始針對平民區、核電廠及油庫進行空襲，引發國際撻伐。而烏克蘭軍方稍早指出，俄軍接下來恐將嘗試取得首都基輔（Kyiv）以南一座水力發電廠的控制權。

根據《半島電視台》報導，烏克蘭武裝部隊總參謀部6日指出，俄羅斯計劃佔領距離基輔以南約150公里、位在聶伯河（Dnieper River）上的「卡尼夫水力發電廠」（Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant）。

報導指出，截至目前為止，俄軍已摧毀並攻擊了烏國境內的數個能源基礎設施，其中包含了歐洲最大、位於札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）的核能發電廠。

⚡️Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometers south of Kyiv, the General staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 5.

Reports of Russian Troops now advancing to the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant South of Kyiv. They are looking forward to occupy it so they can cause more blackouts through more cities.#UkraineRussianWar #RussiaUkraine #Ukraine #Russia #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/t6wgNYBL1B