羅冠聰獲英國庇護！中國氣炸：包庇通緝犯 嚴重干涉內政
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國頒布港版國安法後，許多香港民主運動人士流亡國外。中國今（8）日指控，英國庇護這些流亡海外的「通緝犯」。
《法新社》報導，中英雙方為香港爆發爭執，英國指責中國沒有遵守「50年不變」的中英聯合聲明，包括香港享有立法權、行政管理權且言論自由及私人財產均受法律保護等。英國也為港民發行「英國國民海外護照（BNO）」，已於1月底開放申請，並有人陸續移居。昨（7）日，前香港立法會議員、本土派政黨「香港眾志」創黨主席羅冠聰在推特發文說，經過4個月申請後，他已成功獲得英國政治庇護。
中國外交部發言人趙立堅今天指控，英國為煽動香港獨立者提供平台，給予這些「通緝犯」政治庇護，粗暴干涉香港司法，違背國際法和國際關係基本準則，也違背英方一向標榜的法治原則。他說，英國應立刻糾正錯誤，停止干涉香港事務及中國內政。
1. After several interviews in 4 months, the Home Office has informed me that my asylum application is approved. The fact that I am wanted under the National Security Law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk.— Nathan Law 羅冠聰 （@nathanlawkc） April 7, 2021
