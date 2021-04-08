為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    羅冠聰獲英國庇護！中國氣炸：包庇通緝犯 嚴重干涉內政

    羅冠聰在推特發文說，經過4個月申請後，他已成功獲得英國政治庇護。（美聯社）

    2021/04/08 21:39

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國頒布港版國安法後，許多香港民主運動人士流亡國外。中國今（8）日指控，英國庇護這些流亡海外的「通緝犯」。

    《法新社》報導，中英雙方為香港爆發爭執，英國指責中國沒有遵守「50年不變」的中英聯合聲明，包括香港享有立法權、行政管理權且言論自由及私人財產均受法律保護等。英國也為港民發行「英國國民海外護照（BNO）」，已於1月底開放申請，並有人陸續移居。昨（7）日，前香港立法會議員、本土派政黨「香港眾志」創黨主席羅冠聰在推特發文說，經過4個月申請後，他已成功獲得英國政治庇護。

    中國外交部發言人趙立堅今天指控，英國為煽動香港獨立者提供平台，給予這些「通緝犯」政治庇護，粗暴干涉香港司法，違背國際法和國際關係基本準則，也違背英方一向標榜的法治原則。他說，英國應立刻糾正錯誤，停止干涉香港事務及中國內政。

