巴基斯坦喀拉蚩建築物爆炸 至少5死20多傷
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕巴基斯坦喀拉蚩（Karachi）的一棟建築於今（21）日發生爆炸事件，爆炸原因不明。救援人員表示，目前已有5人喪生，20多人受到輕重傷。
綜合外媒報導，當地警察局長馬哈爾（Mushtaq Mahar）表示，目前防爆小組正在調查事故原因。當地官員也表示，要等到調查報告出爐後才能確定原因，因此目前不能斷言這是恐怖攻擊事件。
請繼續往下閱讀...
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
At least three people have died and 15 others injured in an explosion in a building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, according to officials from the Edhi Foundation. All injured and deceased have been taken to Patel Hospital, the officials added. Footage shows the infrastructure of the building has been badly damaged. The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged. Nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. #DawnToday