    首頁　>　國際

    巴基斯坦喀拉蚩建築物爆炸 至少5死20多傷

    巴基斯坦喀拉蚩今日發生建築物爆炸，現場一片凌亂。（美聯社）

    巴基斯坦喀拉蚩今日發生建築物爆炸，現場一片凌亂。（美聯社）

    2020/10/21 22:41

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕巴基斯坦喀拉蚩（Karachi）的一棟建築於今（21）日發生爆炸事件，爆炸原因不明。救援人員表示，目前已有5人喪生，20多人受到輕重傷。

    該棟建築在爆炸過後搖搖欲墜，讓搜救行動更加艱難。（美聯社）

    該棟建築在爆炸過後搖搖欲墜，讓搜救行動更加艱難。（美聯社）

    綜合外媒報導，當地警察局長馬哈爾（Mushtaq Mahar）表示，目前防爆小組正在調查事故原因。當地官員也表示，要等到調查報告出爐後才能確定原因，因此目前不能斷言這是恐怖攻擊事件。

    事發後，巴基斯坦警方已封鎖了該區。（路透）

    事發後，巴基斯坦警方已封鎖了該區。（路透）

