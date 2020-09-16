臉上「兩個大窟窿」！無眼貓樂活12年 一臉萌樣迅速爆紅
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕像極恐怖電影中的生物！國外一隻貓咪，幾年前因病失去雙眼，不過女主人凱莉（Kelli）細心照料下，牠仍快樂生活，目前已經12歲大。在凱莉將貓的日常生活分享在社群網路上後，也引發大量網友關注。
綜合外媒，賈斯博斯芬克斯貓（又稱加拿大無毛貓）賈斯伯（Jasper），在2歲大被凱莉收養，原本貌似很健康的牠，卻在幾年後被診斷出右眼罹患貓皰疹病毒（FHV）和眼角膜潰瘍，最後必須開刀摘除右眼；2018年，牠又因為同樣的病因失去左眼，雙目盡失。
凱莉指出，賈斯伯失去雙眼後，一開始有些顛簸，不過隨著時間過去，牠越來越能適應生活，調整得不錯；不過賈斯伯命運多舛，在2019年4月時又不幸中風，幸好醫生及時搶救，至今牠康復程度已接近100%，不過賈斯伯現在走路要更小心些，偶爾還會不小心忘記自己在哪，需要別人幫助。
凱莉談到自己的愛貓時表示，「牠是一隻非常快樂的小貓，除此之外也很健康」，她還說，「今年牠已經12歲，但獸醫告訴我，沒有理由認為牠不會再活10年」。此外，凱莉為賈斯伯創設的粉絲專頁獲得網友熱烈迴響，以牠名稱建立的推特帳戶擁有超過7萬人關注、IG有8萬多位追蹤者，TikTok上也有5萬多人追蹤。
I’m glad Tessa is happy I’m feeling better but I wish she’d be careful not to step on my head ???? ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV （feline herpes virus）, but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #oddkitty #thedodo