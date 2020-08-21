罕見！太陽風吹入氣輝 地球上空爆出絢麗三色美景
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）近日公布國際太空站拍到的罕見大氣現象，淡黃色的氣輝、綠色極光以及藍色的地平線光芒同時交織在地球上空，景象相當美麗，而NASA也對此現象作出解釋。
美國國家航空暨太空總署官方的Instagram，本月19日公布1張太空人在今年3月16日黎明時分，於國際太空站拍攝到的罕見大氣現象，當時國際太空站正好飛越阿拉斯加南部，照片下方加拿大艾伯塔省與英屬哥倫比亞省（卑詩省）許多城市發出的燈光，而此時地球上空同時出現極光與氣輝，升起的太陽也為地平線點綴了薄薄一層藍色光芒。
NASA強調，雖然這些自然現象發生在大致相同的高度，但它們是經不同的物理、化學作用而發生的，氣輝是因大氣層外層中的氧氣、氮氣和其他分子之間產生的化學作用而發出的光；極光則是因太陽風和地球磁場之間的相互作用而產生。此照片拍到的現象是在氣輝發生時，太陽風同時吹入大氣層所致。
這張照片在Instagram獲得108.3萬個按讚數，令不少網友嘖嘖稱奇，尤其是住在中、低緯度地區的網友，看見難得的場景全都大飽眼福，許多人留言指出「謝謝NASA的分享」、「真是太美了，我這輩子還沒親眼見過這兩種光」、「真想當太空人，在宇宙中一定能看到很多地球上看不到的」。
Aurora, meet airglow ???? Two of Earth’s most colorful upper atmospheric phenomena, aurora and airglow, met just before dawn in this March 16 photo shot by an astronaut on the International Space Station （@iss）. Wavy green, red-topped wisps of aurora borealis appear to intersect the muted red-yellow band of airglow as the station passed just south of the Alaskan Peninsula. The rising Sun, behind Earth’s limb at the time of this photo, adds a deep blue to the horizon. Light from cities in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, joins starlight to dot the early morning skyscape. Though they appear at similar altitudes, aurora and airglow are produced by different physical processes. Airglow is the emission of light from chemical interactions between oxygen, nitrogen, and other molecules in the upper atmosphere. Auroras, on the other hand, stem from interactions between solar energy and Earth’s magnetic field. Credit: NASA Caption: Alex Stoken, @nasajohnson #airglow #aurora #earthatnight #nasa #atmosphere