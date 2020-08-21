為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    罕見！太陽風吹入氣輝 地球上空爆出絢麗三色美景

    美國太空人在國際太空站，拍到氣輝與極光交織的美景。（圖取自NASA Instagram）

    美國太空人在國際太空站，拍到氣輝與極光交織的美景。（圖取自NASA Instagram）

    2020-08-21 20:51:05

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）近日公布國際太空站拍到的罕見大氣現象，淡黃色的氣輝、綠色極光以及藍色的地平線光芒同時交織在地球上空，景象相當美麗，而NASA也對此現象作出解釋。

    美國國家航空暨太空總署官方的Instagram，本月19日公布1張太空人在今年3月16日黎明時分，於國際太空站拍攝到的罕見大氣現象，當時國際太空站正好飛越阿拉斯加南部，照片下方加拿大艾伯塔省與英屬哥倫比亞省（卑詩省）許多城市發出的燈光，而此時地球上空同時出現極光與氣輝，升起的太陽也為地平線點綴了薄薄一層藍色光芒。

    NASA強調，雖然這些自然現象發生在大致相同的高度，但它們是經不同的物理、化學作用而發生的，氣輝是因大氣層外層中的氧氣、氮氣和其他分子之間產生的化學作用而發出的光；極光則是因太陽風和地球磁場之間的相互作用而產生。此照片拍到的現象是在氣輝發生時，太陽風同時吹入大氣層所致。

    這張照片在Instagram獲得108.3萬個按讚數，令不少網友嘖嘖稱奇，尤其是住在中、低緯度地區的網友，看見難得的場景全都大飽眼福，許多人留言指出「謝謝NASA的分享」、「真是太美了，我這輩子還沒親眼見過這兩種光」、「真想當太空人，在宇宙中一定能看到很多地球上看不到的」。

    在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

    Aurora, meet airglow ???? ⁣ Two of Earth’s most colorful upper atmospheric phenomena, aurora and airglow, met just before dawn in this March 16 photo shot by an astronaut on the International Space Station （@iss）.⁣ ⁣ Wavy green, red-topped wisps of aurora borealis appear to intersect the muted red-yellow band of airglow as the station passed just south of the Alaskan Peninsula. The rising Sun, behind Earth’s limb at the time of this photo, adds a deep blue to the horizon. Light from cities in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, joins starlight to dot the early morning skyscape.⁣ ⁣ Though they appear at similar altitudes, aurora and airglow are produced by different physical processes. Airglow is the emission of light from chemical interactions between oxygen, nitrogen, and other molecules in the upper atmosphere. Auroras, on the other hand, stem from interactions between solar energy and Earth’s magnetic field. ⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA⁣ Caption: Alex Stoken, @nasajohnson⁣ ⁣ #airglow #aurora #earthatnight #nasa #atmosphere

    NASA（@nasa）分享的貼文 於 張貼

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    一望無際只有冰洋！南極洲驚見巨大「神秘冰艦」
    2020-08-21 20:05

    一望無際只有冰洋！南極洲驚見巨大「神秘冰艦」
    阿里山起大霧！他遇陌生男用台語說：跟我走跟我走...
    2020-08-21 17:30

    阿里山起大霧！他遇陌生男用台語說：跟我走跟我走...
    捷運時代啟動房市引擎 八期搶搭新移民潮

    捷運時代啟動房市引擎 八期搶搭新移民潮
    闖空門撞見屋主 笨賊嚇得當場「破門而出」
    2020-08-20 21:49

    闖空門撞見屋主 笨賊嚇得當場「破門而出」
    超狂！爽吹冷氣2個月電費不到4位數 他大方公開秘訣了
    2020-08-19 23:06

    超狂！爽吹冷氣2個月電費不到4位數 他大方公開秘訣了
    水岸公園雙首排 2382坪青溪天王

    水岸公園雙首排 2382坪青溪天王
    恐怖！驗車拍照上傳環保署 老闆驚見客人「被跟了」
    2020-08-19 16:51

    恐怖！驗車拍照上傳環保署 老闆驚見客人「被跟了」
    在太空待了328天！ 女太空人創紀錄今返抵地球
    2020-02-06 18:46

    在太空待了328天！ 女太空人創紀錄今返抵地球
    國際今日熱門
    2020-08-20 21:48

    謠言終結站》網傳「杜拜塔點燈以色列六芒星」 查核中心：P圖的

    2020-08-20 22:49

    武漢肺炎》奈及利亞野味照賣照吃 專家憂疫情再起

    2020-08-20 22:12

    武漢肺炎》自保！擔心DNA被送中 香港區議員推在港檢測

    2020-08-20 22:07

    馬利政變 上校自命為軍政府主席

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播