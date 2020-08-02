這樣不專業？穿比基尼照樣救傷 女醫師po文反歧視
美國網路近日掀起對女性醫護人員穿著的討論，社群網站出現一個名為「#MedBikini」的主題標籤，有許多女性醫療從業者分享自己的比基尼照；其中，夏威夷醫師咪兒就po出在海邊穿著比基尼搶救傷患的照片，贏得許多網友按讚。（圖擷自IG）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國網路近日掀起對女性醫護人員穿著的討論，社群網站出現一個名為「#MedBikini」的主題標籤，有許多女性醫療從業者分享自己的比基尼照；其中，夏威夷醫師咪兒（Candice Myhre）就po出自己救人的照片，引起許多網友按讚回響。
根據《每日郵報》報導，美國醫學雜誌先前有一篇論文指出，女性醫療人員在社群網站分享清涼照，或是發表有正義的言論等極度不專業，此說引發不少網友批評與熱議，有許多女性醫師及護士在社群網站分享比基尼照，藉此反對論文性別歧視的論點。
夏威夷女醫生咪兒在IG分享自己的照片，並寫道「當你被船撞時，比基尼醫生會來救你一命喔」，吸引到超過26萬人點讚；她表示，所有的女性醫療人員們的穿著不會影響專業表現，可以穿泳裝、洋裝或是手術服，都不會影響醫療衛生方面的能力。
咪兒強調，「我們可以在休閒時間穿任何衣服，依然可以挽救別人的生命；性別歧視在醫療界仍然存在，但我們不會因此怯步」。
Dr Bikini ????will save your life in the middle of the Ocean when you get hit by a boat. I will take you out of the ocean on a surfboard turned into a backboard, tie off your exsanguinating wound with my rash guard, take you to my under equipped urgent care, stabilize you in 1 hour with an IV, oxygen, morphine, fluids, Foley, and put your open femur fracture in Bucks traction, fly you by helicopter to a local hospital, order and interpret all the labs, xrays, CT scans, suture/staple all your wounds, splint your clavicle/ humerus and scapula fractures,sedate you, put a chest tube in your 5 rib fractured hemopneumothorax and fly you by jet to a specialty hospital in another country....all in my you guessed it ???? I am an Emergency Medicine Physician standing in solidarity with female vascular surgeons today. NEWSFLASH: FEMALE DOCTORS CAN WEAR WHATEVER THEY WANT. Female doctors, nurses, NPs/PAs, all healthcare professionals - we can wear a bikini, a dress, or we can wear scrubs. This does not change how good we are at being a healthcare provider. We can wear WHATEVER we want on our free time, and still save your life. Sexism in medicine is alive and well. But we won’t let that stop us. In this ridiculous article published in a well respected medical journal, the vascular surgery authors sought out to determine how many vascular surgeons had participated in what they state is “inappropriate social media behavior”, which they defined as FEMALES IN BIKINIS - BUT GET THIS: NOT MEN IN BATHING SUITS. Other topics considered “inappropriate” were Halloween costumes （should I take down my pregnant nun costume?） GUN CONTROL and politics. The “study” was written by 3 men who created fake social media accounts to spy on applicants. My dad who was a triple boarded cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon would not approve of their study. Especially since he liked gardening in a speedo. Women in medicine: whether you’re a nurse, medical student, resident, an attending, post your favorite bikini pic/dress pic/halloween pic/anything today and tag me, and #medbikini . We have to drown out the sexism in medicine and keep it moving. It’s 2020 people. Sexism is cancelled.