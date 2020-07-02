公司面臨破產！ 日本藝術大師村上隆：非常傷心

由於武漢肺炎疫情衝擊，村上隆的藝術公司「Kaikai Kiki」面臨嚴重財政危機，不得不停止許多藝術創作計畫。對此，村上隆苦笑說「非常傷心」，還附上哭臉表情符號。（圖擷取自Instaagram＿takashipom）

2020-07-02 23:54:31

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕日本當代藝術巨擘村上隆（Takashi Murakami）以「超扁平（Superflat）」風格獨樹一格，與奈良美智、草間彌生並稱為「日本當代三大藝術家」。村上隆昨日在社群網站上，宣布其名下藝術管理公司「Kaikai Kiki」因武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）影響，面臨破產，許多藝術創作計畫必須停止，讓他真的很傷心。

村上隆昨（1）日在Instagram上傳一段將近15分鐘長的影片，開頭就說「我是個愚蠢的人類（I’m a silly human being）」，並宣布由於武漢肺炎疫情猛烈爆發，嚴重打擊「Kaikai Kiki」公司業務，公司財政面臨危機，因此不得不放棄許多創作計畫，包含已歷時9年拍攝的科幻電影「Jellyfish Eyes Part 2」也將停擺。

村上隆感嘆，「Jellyfish Eyes Part 2」是實踐「幼稚力」的電影，在這項計畫上耗費很長的時間、能量與金錢，但由於武漢肺炎疫情影響的緣故必須放棄，真的好傷心。

村上隆也宣布，目前會著手開始拍攝一部紀錄片，關於拍攝電影的幕後，包含卡司選角、影像設計等，並打算在社群媒體上發布，所以大家也可以看到他「非常傷心的故事」（"You can see my very sadness story."），並苦笑自嘲，雖然自己「非常傷心，但年輕朋友們或許能從中得到鼓勵或是勇氣，因為藝術家是非常愚蠢的人類，你們可以得到一些勇氣，對嗎？看看這個傢伙犯了真多的錯誤」

