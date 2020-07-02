公司面臨破產！ 日本藝術大師村上隆：非常傷心
由於武漢肺炎疫情衝擊，村上隆的藝術公司「Kaikai Kiki」面臨嚴重財政危機，不得不停止許多藝術創作計畫。對此，村上隆苦笑說「非常傷心」，還附上哭臉表情符號。（圖擷取自Instaagram＿takashipom）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕日本當代藝術巨擘村上隆（Takashi Murakami）以「超扁平（Superflat）」風格獨樹一格，與奈良美智、草間彌生並稱為「日本當代三大藝術家」。村上隆昨日在社群網站上，宣布其名下藝術管理公司「Kaikai Kiki」因武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）影響，面臨破產，許多藝術創作計畫必須停止，讓他真的很傷心。
村上隆昨（1）日在Instagram上傳一段將近15分鐘長的影片，開頭就說「我是個愚蠢的人類（I’m a silly human being）」，並宣布由於武漢肺炎疫情猛烈爆發，嚴重打擊「Kaikai Kiki」公司業務，公司財政面臨危機，因此不得不放棄許多創作計畫，包含已歷時9年拍攝的科幻電影「Jellyfish Eyes Part 2」也將停擺。
村上隆感嘆，「Jellyfish Eyes Part 2」是實踐「幼稚力」的電影，在這項計畫上耗費很長的時間、能量與金錢，但由於武漢肺炎疫情影響的緣故必須放棄，真的好傷心。
村上隆也宣布，目前會著手開始拍攝一部紀錄片，關於拍攝電影的幕後，包含卡司選角、影像設計等，並打算在社群媒體上發布，所以大家也可以看到他「非常傷心的故事」（"You can see my very sadness story."），並苦笑自嘲，雖然自己「非常傷心，但年輕朋友們或許能從中得到鼓勵或是勇氣，因為藝術家是非常愚蠢的人類，你們可以得到一些勇氣，對嗎？看看這個傢伙犯了真多的錯誤」
This spring, I streamed a series of cooking show of a sort on Instagram Live. I’m sure those who watched them were utterly confused, but I was trying to buoy my own thoroughly sunken feelings through these streamings. With the sudden swoop of COVID-19 pandemic, my company faced bankruptcy and I had to give up on a number of projects, the most symbolic of which being the production of my sci-fi feature film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 2: Mahashankh. For nine long years, I had persevered! It was a film that was to realize my childish dreams! The enormous budget I poured into this project, as well as my tenacious persistence, put a constant and tremendous stress on my company’s operation for the past nine years. But at the same time, I was able to endure various hardships because I had this project. Faced with the current predicament, however, I was persuaded by both my business consultant and tax attorney that I must, simply must try and drastically reduce our business tax by filing the film’s production cost as tax-exempt expenditure. To that end, I am going to produce and release a series of videos to publicly announce the discontinuation of the film’s production. （To be clear, this is an entirely legitimate procedure—I’m not trying to evade tax!） These videos will be released against the backdrop of our struggle to avoid an economic catastrophe, but perhaps it may have a cathartic effect on the viewers/my followers to see the story of stupid Murakami’s failure. Long story short, I’m a silly human being for whom the moment of bliss is when I am thinking my truly childish sci-fi thoughts. I don’t know how many episodes the series will end up being, but a series it will be, so please come along with me on this journey for a little while.