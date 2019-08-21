可怕！小男童被2米袋鼠撲倒狂揍 父親「不計代價」救兒

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕澳洲新南威爾斯州一名5歲男童和10歲哥哥在家裡後院玩耍，突然出現一隻高達2公尺的袋鼠攻擊他們，5歲男童被袋鼠狂毆全身傷，幸好男童父親及時趕到才沒有釀成悲劇。
綜合媒體報導，5歲的男童李維斯和哥哥一起在家裡後院玩耍，突然一隻高達近2公尺的袋鼠衝出，哥哥立刻尖叫躲進屋子，但弟弟李維斯跑太慢，成為袋鼠的攻擊目標，被直接撲倒毆打。
父親聽到孩子們尖叫衝出門，看到「一隻袋鼠在兒子身上跳」，便立刻和袋鼠搏鬥，他說「完全沒有想過我會怎樣，只是不惜一切代價想保護兒子」。
袋鼠被趕走後，父親發現李維斯身上遍體鱗傷，臉部也有許多瘀青和抓痕，好險當時他穿著厚衣服，只受到皮肉傷，但更害怕的是造成孩子心理創傷。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
I wasn’t going to post these photos but I’m being absolutely inundated with messages & calls. Lewis & Jedd were playing out the back of our house, they were walking in the opposite direction of two kangaroos when they noticed the roos were starting to hop towards them. The boys decided to run towards our house, Jedd was quick enough to get away but a roo pushed Lewis to the ground & went for it. We heard the screams of the boys & ran. Brent tackled the roo off Lou & had to fight it off, it didn’t want to back down. Lewis is okay. Heavily scratched, battered & bruised. We are so lucky Brent was home. We are so lucky Lewis was wearing a singlet, shirt & jumper or those scratches on his back would have been a whole other story. We’ve always warned the boys not to go near the kangaroos. These Roos have been sitting out the back of our house for a couple of months now, morning & night. I’m sharing this because Roos are coming in closer then usual looking for feed, please keep an eye on your kids & warm them to stay away from them. They’re wild & as we’ve learnt the hard way, they’re unpredictable. My boys were no where near them! The Roos followed them. We just can’t believe this has happened to our little Louie ???? Thanks for the messages & calls everyone ????????❤️