聖母峰爆人潮10天釀11死 登山客：跨過屍體登頂有如屠殺

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕世界第一高峰「聖母峰」近期攀登人數爆增，破紀錄的人潮讓攻頂和下山都大排長龍，這也造成過去10天已有11人在登山途中喪命。有加拿大的知名電影製片人就形容，山區一團混亂，登頂路上「必須跨過一具又一具的屍體」，讓他崩潰直呼簡直是「屠殺」。
聖母峰（珠穆朗瑪峰）近日因攀登人數爆量，加上天候因素，在過去10天已有11人因在海拔8000公尺的高地等待太久而身亡，剛爬過聖母峰、來自加拿大的電影製作人賽卡利（Elia Saikaly）則在接受媒體採訪時指出，山上「簡直一團混亂」，沿路及帳棚內都有屍體，攀登時必須跨過一具又一具的屍體，山上的景象「真的太可怕」，讓已經三度攻頂成功的他也直言他可能不會再上山了。他23日順利登頂，25日在IG發文時更指出，攻頂當天有超過200人等著登頂，讓他直呼這一切都太過瘋狂。
賽卡利也提到，這一次的攀登，在離開最後一個營地的前20分鐘，看到有人被用擔架扛下來，甚至已經完全神智不清，他也曾勸一名在半路掙扎的女子，希望她能放棄登登頂，但這名女子最終仍仍不幸命喪山頂。
賽卡利也質疑，聖母峰頻傳憾事，跟一些「雜亂無章」的公司有關，因為這些公司根本不瞭解外國登山客的需求。另外部分登山客為了節省經費，沒做好充分準備就貿然攻頂，也是很重要的原因，讓他為此呼籲「這樣真的值得嗎？」
Summit!!! . So that was completely insane! I stood on top of the world for the 3rd time on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. More importantly, we all made to the summit and back, safe. . I have a lot to say and share. I cannot believe what I saw up there. Death. Carnage. Chaos. Lineups. Dead bodies on the route and in tents at camp 4. People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying. People being dragged down. Walking over bodies. Everything you read in the sensational headlines all played out on our summit night. . On a more positive note: The 4 Arab women, totally crushed it up there. How you climb is as important that you climb and they all graciously made it to the top of the world. . I shot it all. And I mean all of it. The 'Dream of Everest' is going to be a heck of a ride of a documentary. I pushed myself as hard as I could and never stopped filming. I even jumped up on the knife edge ridge to get the shots of the team on the Hillary Step. It was crazy, over 200 people climbing that night, but totally under control and I can't thank @sherpapk enough for keeping up with the shooting pace and honestly, for keeping me alive by being my safety rigger and climbing partner. I love you man. . To all the Sherpas, my personal Sherpa team, the guides at Madison Mountaineering - all of this is possible because of you. We are nothing without you and all summits are possible because of you. ???????? . I'm down. I'm safe. And there is a lot more to come! . Totally wild adventure! So grateful to be back at basecamp. . @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s @alharthynoor - SO PROUD of what you've all accomplished. No one supported us with this documentary. No one. And we made it happen. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. The best is yet to come! . #Everest #Summit #topoftheworld #8848 #Everest2019
High on the Hillary Step on May 23rd, video camera in hand, just beneath the top of the world. . We passed over 60 people during the night and arrived to the south summit just after sunrise. The skies suddenly opened up, the mist and cloud cover burned away and all of the splendor and glory of the world beneath our feet became visible. The Hillary Step was in plain sight and our team of climbers approached the final crux beneath the top of the world. . The sub zero temperatures and low oxygen level in the atmosphere had taken their toll on all of us. Minds hypoxic, extremities nearly numb, we all pressed on through the life or death situation. . The early morning light had revealed the gateway to the summit of Everest and in parallel a human being who had lost his life. Here we all were, chasing a dream and beneath our very feet there was a lifeless soul. Is this what Everest has become? . As I documented the team climbing the iconic step, my mind raced and empathized with every person who struggled to stay alive while undoubtedly questioning their own humanity, ethics and integrity. . This poor human being perched 7000ft above the Western CWM for everyone to observe was a reminder of each of our own mortality. Was this the 'Dream of Everest' we all imagined? . My heart bled for the family and loved ones and at the same time I was conscious of the necessity to continue to move. At nearly 9000m above sea level, there is no choice but to carry on. . Who is responsible here? The individuals? The companies? The Government? Is it time to enforce new rules? Will things ever change? What's the solution here? . With great sadness, as the cues pushed onwards and upwards, so did we, as did over 200 people that day. . I deeply apologize for the sensitivity of this post, but I feel we have a responsibility to inform aspiring future climbers of the seriousness of this undertaking while creating a dialogue around how to make safer, more responsible and more ethical choices with how we approach climbing to the top of the world. . To those that lost their lives this season may their souls Rest In Peace. . #Everest #everest2019 #LineUps #HillaryStep #Tragedy ???? by @sherpapk