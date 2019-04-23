白金漢宮宣布 川普6月將赴英進行國是訪問

2019-04-23 21:29

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國白金漢宮今（23）日宣布，美國總統川普將於6月赴英國進行3天的國是訪問。

綜合外媒報導，英國政府表示，川普已接受女王的邀請，6月3日至5日將在夫人梅蘭妮亞（Melania Trump）的陪同下訪問英國。而訪問結束隔天（6月6日），川普將前往法國參加諾曼第登陸75週年的紀念儀式。

除了會見女王，川普還會和英首相梅伊（Theresa May）進行雙邊會晤。梅伊表示，這次會談目的主要是為了加強貿易、投資和國防的合作關係，並討論未來雙方如何建立緊密的連結；白宮發言人則表示，這次的國是訪問將重申英美間堅定、特殊的關係。

然而川普訪問的消息一出，再度引起熱議，英國工黨議員拉米（David Lammy）大批川普「不是英國的朋友」，認為他不配和英國女王碰面，還說梅伊將英國賣給了騙子。

The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK. pic.twitter.com/e3ANW9bUKa

Deluded, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic, Donald Trump is no friend of Britain. He is not fit to hold public office, let alone worthy of our country's highest honours and a banquet with the Queen. Theresa May is selling out the UK to a serial liar and a cheat. #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/2onIyKU8ZO