白金漢宮宣布 川普6月將赴英進行國是訪問
列印

英國白金漢宮今（23）日宣布，美國總統川普將於6月赴英國進行3天的國是訪問。（歐新社資料照）

英國白金漢宮今（23）日宣布，美國總統川普將於6月赴英國進行3天的國是訪問。（歐新社資料照）

2019-04-23 21:29

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國白金漢宮今（23）日宣布，美國總統川普將於6月赴英國進行3天的國是訪問。

綜合外媒報導，英國政府表示，川普已接受女王的邀請，6月3日至5日將在夫人梅蘭妮亞（Melania Trump）的陪同下訪問英國。而訪問結束隔天（6月6日），川普將前往法國參加諾曼第登陸75週年的紀念儀式。

除了會見女王，川普還會和英首相梅伊（Theresa May）進行雙邊會晤。梅伊表示，這次會談目的主要是為了加強貿易、投資和國防的合作關係，並討論未來雙方如何建立緊密的連結；白宮發言人則表示，這次的國是訪問將重申英美間堅定、特殊的關係。

然而川普訪問的消息一出，再度引起熱議，英國工黨議員拉米（David Lammy）大批川普「不是英國的朋友」，認為他不配和英國女王碰面，還說梅伊將英國賣給了騙子。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/