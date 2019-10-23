ICMA大會首度移師台灣 教宗親錄祝福影片完整公開

2019-10-23 19:56

〔記者呂伊萱／台北報導〕國際基督徒海事協會50週年大會今年首次移師台灣舉行，教宗方濟各（Pope Francis）更特別錄製影片祝福、在21日大會上播放，完整影片今天曝光！教宗在片中表達對會議的期許，也呼籲與會教友依天主的教導，學習相互尊重，協助漁工及其他海事工作人員克服苦難。

國際基督徒海事協會（ICMA）已成立50週年，會員包括27個天主教及基督教會機構，以關懷保障海員、漁民及家屬權益為宗旨，每5年舉辦一次世界大會，今年首次移師台灣舉辦，全球40多國、230位港口代表21日齊聚高雄。

天主教教宗方濟各也為此次大會特別錄製影片，祝賀大會成功，外交部今自教廷取得完整影片並公開。

聖教宗若望保祿二世曾發布海洋之星（Stella Maris）宗座牧函（Apostolic Letter，指出應致力照顧漁民及其家庭。因此教宗呼籲與會的教友們，能在基督帶領下，依天主的教導，學習相互尊重，協助漁工及其他從事海事工作人員，克服苦難。

此外，教宗也鼓勵與會者在推動福音工作時，能克服任何困難，教宗祈福每一位與會來賓，也請各界繼續為教宗代禱。

當日應邀出席的副總統陳建仁強調，如同蔡總統所說，政府一定會做漁民的後盾。外交部今天亦表示，為持續呼應教宗聖諭，我國政府也積極響應「願祢受讚頌」（Laudato Si）通諭內涵，呼籲關懷弱勢，協助改善各國海員、漁民及家人的權益。

以下為影片英文翻譯：

I offer greetings of peace and goodness to all of you, dear Delegates of the International Christian Maritime Association.

You have gathered at Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for your Eleventh World Conference, during which you commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the foundation of your praiseworthy Association. This anniversary allows me an opportunity to encourage you to persevere, with renewed ecumenical spirit, in your service to seafarers and maritime personnel.

In these days of encounter and reflection, I am confident that you will identify increasingly effective ways of assisting sailors, fishers and their families. In this regard, the 1997 Apostolic Letter Stella Maris remains most timely. There, my Predecessor Saint John Paul II set forth basic principles for the pastoral care of seafarers, their families and all those who travel by sea, and urged that every effort be made to see that they are “provided abundantly with whatever is required to lead holy lives” （II § 2）.

I renew that invitation to all of you who represent different Christian traditions. May you help seafarers and maritime personnel to know Jesus Christ and to live in accordance with his teachings, in respect and in mutual acceptance.

I encourage you to surmount whatever difficulties you may encounter in your mission and to promote with conviction the spirit of ecumenism. I accompany you with my prayers and my blessing, which I readily invoke upon you, upon your deliberations in these days, and upon all those entrusted to your pastoral service.

