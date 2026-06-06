《TAIPEI TIMES》 11th Railroad Bento Festival opens at Taipei Main Station

People visit the Formosa Railroad Bento Festival at Taipei Main Station yesterday. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Formosa Railroad Bento Festival opened at Taipei Main Station yesterday, featuring 64 booths and nearly 80 types of lunch boxes.

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According to Taiwan Railway Corp （TRC）, the number of booths and the variety of meals has reached a new high in the festival’s 11th edition, which runs through Monday.

In addition to more standard fare, a limited number of premium boxed meals priced at NT$999 are also on sale.

The bentos feature ingredients ranging from eel and dragon-tiger grouper to sashimi-grade scallops, and come with gifts such as wooden bento boxes with stainless steel inner containers or ceramic pots, the TRC said.

Japan’s JR Hokkaido, which participated in the festival for the first time, launched a special-edition Hakodate Hokuto Special Bento priced at NT$1,100, with 50 limited sets available per day. The bento features a No. 135 track inspection train-shaped ceramic container.

At the festival’s opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wu Sheng-yuan （伍勝園） described Taiwan’s railways as arteries of national development, saying that railway bentos are among the most heartwarming elements of the journey.

Railway boxed meals accompany generations of passengers through their journeys and reflect Taiwan’s social transformation, Wu said.

TRC chairman James Jeng （鄭光遠） said the 11th Formosa Railroad Bento Festival serves as an important platform connecting Taiwan Railways with the public, with each bento carrying shared memories and represents the depth of Taiwan Railway culture.

Taiwan High-Speed Rail Corp （THSRC） also participated in the festival, unveiling three new bento options, including mandarin sauce-seasoned grilled pork chop, fried chicken cutlet with scallion oil and braised tofu skin rolls.

A new selection of bentos from Kaohsiung Airport Catering Services would be available starting at all high-speed rail stations and onboard trains from July 1, THSRC said. Each set is priced at NT$110 and comes with a bottle of water.

THSRC added that customers who spend over NT$400 at its festival booths would be eligible for a raffle, with prizes including THSRC ticket vouchers and other THSRC-sponsored gifts.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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