《TAIPEI TIMES》 Man, 73, found guilty of murder of three women

Chang Chieh-tsung is escorted by investigators to a murder scene in Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung, on Feb. 10 last year. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

ANGUISH:Chang, who has been handed three death sentences, maintains his innocence, a stance that has been painful for the victims’ families, their lawyer said

By Huang Chia-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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Lay judges yesterday found 73-year-old Chang Chieh-tsung （張介宗） guilty of murdering three people, handing him a verdict of three death sentences and disenfranchising him for life.

The court proceedings, conducted at the Kaohsiung District Court, started on April 26 and concluded yesterday.

Chang was accused of murdering his 71-year-old sister-in-law, surnamed Huang （黃）, in February last year, as well as two 71-year-old women, surnamed Chang （張） and Chao （趙）, in January last year and November 2024 respectively.

According to the court notice, Chang Chieh-tsung murdered all three women in his residence, dismembering them and disposing of the remains in canal No. 5 in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District （前鎮）.

The police traced the victims back to Chang Chieh-tsung after Chao was reported missing, the court notice said.

He refused to divulge Chao’s whereabouts, despite the police finding her clothes in his apartment, and he was detained after a forensics teams found blood samples from all three women in his home, the court notice said.

During his detention and between hearings, Chang Chieh-tsung continued to deny his involvement in the murders and accused the police and prosecution of falsifying DNA tests and forensic reports.

The lawyer representing the victims, Chen Hung-che （陳宏哲）, thanked the lay judges for the sentence and said that it represented a small amount of relief that the law could offer the victims’ families.

Chang Chieh-tsung continued to deny the charges throughout the investigation and trial, a stance that has been difficult for the families to accept, Chen said, adding that the complete remains of two of the victims have still not been recovered, leaving their families in profound and ongoing anguish.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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