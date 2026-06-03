《TAIPEI TIMES》Pingtung starts large-scale fruit exports to Europe

Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih, fourth left, Pingtung County Commissioner Chou Chun-mi, third left, and others pose in front of a shipping container filled with fruit bound for Europe in Pingtung County yesterday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

The first large-scale export of Taiwanese summer fruits to Europe left Pingtung County yesterday after meeting stringent EU import and quarantine requirements.

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Speaking at a send-off ceremony for the 6 tonnes of mangoes, lychees and dragon fruit, Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih （陳駿季） said that while Taiwanese fresh fruit exports to Europe have been limited, the shipment is the beginning of a more substantial push into the European market.

The exporter, Nature House, said the shipment is destined for Rungis, outside of Paris, France’s largest wholesale fresh produce market, which is home to more than 1,200 businesses and serves as a key sourcing hub for Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as hotels and major retailers.

The breakthrough required close cooperation from growers to meet production and quarantine standards, she said, adding that Taiwan has established an international cold-chain logistics center in Pingtung to help expand exports to more overseas markets.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the EU approved imports of Taiwanese guavas and mangoes into all member states in June last year following years of negotiations and technical preparations.

The EU approved imports of Taiwanese lychees and dragon fruit in February, it said.

The EU market has strict standards for plant quarantine and product quality, covering everything from orchard management and pest control to post-harvest cold-chain transportation, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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