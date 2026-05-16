《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rescued bear returned to the wild

A Formosan black bear cub named Ibi is released back into the wild in Taitung yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Taitung branch

By Liu Jen-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A young Taiwanese black bear was released into the wild yesterday after it was rescued by a Wuling tribal patrol and treated at a care center, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency’s Taitung branch said yesterday, commending the group for its assistance.

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The patrol group found the cub caught in a rope snare trap on April 9, the agency said, adding that the patrol group also sought help from WildOne Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in Chihshang Township （池上） to rescue the cub.

The young male bear was named “Ibi,” after the Bunun name of the tribal member who first discovered and reported it, following a Wuling tribal meeting, the agency said.

The name reflected the community’s involvement in the rescue and carries the tribe’s blessing, it said.

The cub on Thursday last week passed the assessment to be released back into the wild, the agency said, adding that the cub gained nearly 5kg in just more than a month.

It now weighs 40.5kg, up from 36kg when it was rescued.

Ibi was outfitted with a GPS tracker so the agency could continue to monitor its activity and whereabouts, with the collected data serving as an important reference for Taiwan black bear conservation and management, it said.

The speedy rescue of the cub was entirely due to the patrol team’s timely reports, as the group had been enrolled in the black bear Payments for Ecosystem Services Program, the agency’s Taitung branch said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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