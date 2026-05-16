《TAIPEI TIMES》 US shows Taiwan non-negotiable: analysts

US President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by children waving flowers and flags during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. Photo: AP

ALL CLEAR: Remarks by Rubio after the summit reaffirming US policy on Taiwan and the omission of Taiwan in the White House summary are reassuring, an analyst said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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The White House’s decision not to mention Taiwan in its official summary of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） suggests the US does not see the issue as up for negotiation, analysts said on Thursday.

Trump and Xi held more than two hours of talks in Beijing on Thursday during Trump’s state visit to China, but the two sides’ summary differed sharply on Taiwan.

Brookings Institution China expert Patricia Kim said the differing summaries reflected contrasting messaging strategies.

“Beijing wants to show that it pressed on the Taiwan issue aggressively, whereas Washington wants to keep the focus on economic cooperation,” Kim said.

While China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said Xi described Taiwan as “the most important issue” in US-China relations and warned that mishandling it could lead to “clashes and even conflicts,” the White House summary omitted Taiwan entirely, focusing instead on economic cooperation and Iran.

Kim said that the countries were “managing the optics differently.”

Kim also highlighted what she described as a fundamental “gap in interpretation” regarding the US’ “one China” policy.

While Washington does not support Taiwanese independence, it maintains that helping Taiwan defend itself through arms sales and security cooperation is necessary to prevent Taipei from negotiating with Beijing under pressure, she said.

“The problem is Beijing views these US actions as encouraging Taiwan independence,” Kim said, adding that the differing interpretations would likely continue to fuel tensions.

Thomas Shattuck, senior program manager of the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House, said the omission of Taiwan from the White House summary itself carried a message.

“Taiwan is No. 1 for China,” Shattuck said. “The US, by not including Taiwan in the readout, shows that that’s not really something up for negotiation.”

Before the summit, Trump had suggested he would discuss US arms sales to Taiwan with Xi, raising concerns in Taiwan over whether Washington’s policy could shift.

While reports had suggested Trump delayed final approval of a major arms package for Taiwan to help ensure the summit preceded smoothly, Shattuck said Trump was unlikely to block such sales over the long term because of their economic benefits to the US.

“When foreign countries buy arms through the foreign military sales process, that creates US jobs,” Shattuck said. “For someone who is big on the economy and manufacturing, why would you hurt US businesses by preventing Taiwan from buying very expensive stuff?”

Pointing to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the summit reaffirming that US policy toward Taiwan remained unchanged, Kim said: “For now, it looks like the worst outcomes have been avoided.”

“And that should be reassuring for Taiwan,” she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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