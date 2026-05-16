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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan launches final 600-tonne Anping-class patrol vessel

    2026/05/16 03:00
    Ribbons flutter over the new Anping-class catamaran patrol vessel CG615 during its launch ceremony in Kaohsiung yesterday. The 12th and final 600-tonne Anping-class patrol vessel built for the Coast Guard Administration marked the completion of the fleet under the government’s indigenous shipbuilding program. Photo: CNA

    Ribbons flutter over the new Anping-class catamaran patrol vessel CG615 during its launch ceremony in Kaohsiung yesterday. The 12th and final 600-tonne Anping-class patrol vessel built for the Coast Guard Administration marked the completion of the fleet under the government’s indigenous shipbuilding program. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan yesterday launched the 12th and final 600-tonne Anping-class patrol vessel built for the Coast Guard Administration （CGA）, marking the completion of the fleet under the government’s indigenous shipbuilding program.

    The vessel, designated CG-615 and named the “Donggang （東港）,” was officially christened during a launch ceremony held by the CGA’s Fleet Branch in Kaohsiung.

    The CGA said Donggang was chosen as the vessel’s name because of the township’s status as an important fishing hub in Pingtung County with a strong maritime culture.

    Speaking at the event, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling （管碧玲） said the government in 2018 launched a program to build 141 coast guard vessels of various types over 10 years, totaling 33,220 metric tons in displacement.

    The completion of the Donggang marks the delivery of all 12 Anping-class patrol vessels and represents an important milestone for Taiwan’s indigenous shipbuilding efforts, she said.

    Taiwan’s surrounding waters have in recent years faced growing challenges, including “gray-zone” harassment, incursions by Chinese coast guard vessels and the need to protect undersea cables, she added.

    As a result, coast guard operations now go beyond traditional law enforcement and also play a role in safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty and maritime security, she said.

    According to Kuan, the Donggang can carry out maritime security patrols, fisheries protection and rescue missions during peacetime, while also serving as a maritime defense force under Taiwan’s civil-military mobilization mechanism when necessary.

    Pingtung County Commissioner Chou Chun-mi （周春米） also attended the ceremony. Chou was invited to perform the traditional bottle-smashing ceremony to bless the ship and wish for safe future operations, the agency said.

    The Anping-class vessels feature a catamaran hull design and are capable of high-speed, highly maneuverable and long-duration maritime operations, the CGA said, adding the vessels are about 65 meters long and 14.8 meters wide, with a top speed of 40 knots and a range of about 2,000 nautical miles.

    The Donggang will be deployed with a mobile coast guard unit in eastern Taiwan to strengthen patrol capabilities in the region alongside existing vessels, the CGA said.

    The continued delivery of newly built vessels in recent years has gradually improved Taiwan’s maritime law enforcement and rescue capabilities, enhancing its ability to conduct all-weather and full-domain operations and emergency response missions, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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