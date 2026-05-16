為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOENV, Taoyuan airport sign an MOU on recycling

    2026/05/16 03:00
    Taoyuan International Airport Corp president Fan Hsiao-lun, center right, and Resource Circulation Administration Director-General Lai Ying-ying, center left, pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

    Taoyuan International Airport Corp president Fan Hsiao-lun, center right, and Resource Circulation Administration Director-General Lai Ying-ying, center left, pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times

    By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Environment’s Resource Circulation Administration yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） with Taoyuan International Airport Corp on plastic circulation cooperation.

    Deputy Minister of Environment Shen Chih-hsiu （沈志修） said recycling at households could be traced back to 1997.

    “That was when each garbage truck started to be followed by a recycling truck,” he said.

    Taiwan has a fund-based resource recycling system that involves consumers, recyclers, waste management companies and waste reuse technology development, Shen said.

    Such experience is worth sharing with the world, he added.

    The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is the gateway to Taiwan, with passenger traffic reaching about 47.8 million people last year, Shen said.

    Most travelers are from abroad and the airport is the first stop where they can experience Taiwan’s “green lifestyle,” he said.

    Eateries at the airport would no longer provide single-use utensils to reduce waste, Shen said, adding that plastic reduction and resource repurposing would be incorporated into the airport’s management.

    For example, recycled resources are being used to make cultural and creative products, such as soap boxes, he said.

    Such products are expected to become available at the airport or on the plane, he added.

    Taoyuan airport earned the airport carbon accreditation from the Airports Council International last year, the first airport in Taiwan to receive the recognition, Shen said.

    Combined with enhanced efforts in plastic reduction and resource circulation, the airport is expected to set an example for other transportation spaces in Taiwan, he said.

    The ministry would help match recycling industry players with the airport’s resource management needs, as well as provide legal and technical assistance, he added.

    Administration Director-General Lai Ying-ying （賴瑩瑩） said the MOU marked the start of a long-term collaboration with the airport on promoting resource circulation.

    There are more than 200 companies and 38,000 personnel at the airport, and tens of millions of travelers pass through the airport, she said.

    “We hope to introduce the concept and practices of resource circulation — including source reduction, resource recycling and repurposing — at the airport,” she added.

    Asked about the airport’s plastic reduction target within a year, Lai said the goal is to establish a mechanism for circular use of recycled resources.

    The MOU was signed by Lai and TIAC president Fan Hsiao-lun （范孝倫）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播