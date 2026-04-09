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    《TAIPEI TIMES》MODA calls for reinforced undersea cables

    2026/04/09 03:00
    Minister of Digital Affairs Lin Yi-jing speaks at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    Minister of Digital Affairs Lin Yi-jing speaks at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    The government is encouraging telecoms to install more resilient undersea cables, buried deeper and reinforced with steel jacketing, to reduce their vulnerability to sabotage, Minister of Digital Affairs Lin Yi-jing （林宜敬） said yesterday.

    The Ministry of Digital Affairs （MODA） this week released its first comprehensive assessment of undersea cable damage, identifying anchor-related incidents as the primary cause of disruptions in coastal areas. While largely accidental, the incidents have heightened concern over the security of critical communications infrastructure.

    Speaking at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, Lin said Taiwan’s broader digital strategy — including the “five trusted industry sectors” and the “10 major artificial intelligence infrastructure projects” — aims to reinforce systemic resilience across key sectors.

    The ministry has coordinated with the National Communications Commission to amend Article 72 of the Telecommunications Management Act （電信管理法）, authorizing the confiscation of vessels or equipment, should it be proven that undersea cables were severed as part of sabotage, he said.

    The amendment was promulgated on Jan. 5.

    Infrastructure expansion is also under way as the government has urged domestic operators to participate in regional systems such as the Southeast Asia-Japan 2 and Apricot submarine cables, Lin said.

    Domestic cable projects — such as the Taiwan-Matsu No. 4, Taiwan-Penghu No. 4 and Penghu-Kinmen No. 4 cables — are expected to be finished this year, he said.

    Government subsidies for the development of backup systems, including microwave links, as well as additional support this year for early-warning systems and accelerated repair capabilities, would help maintain connectivity in the event of cable damage, he added.

    MODA would step up monitoring capabilities to improve response times and strengthen attribution in suspected sabotage cases, Lin said.

    The government is coordinating with private-sector partners to strengthen protections at cable landing points — areas particularly exposed to accidental damage and targeted interference, he said.

    Subsidy programs launched last year would be expanded to support the efforts, reflecting a broader shift toward layered resilience in Taiwan’s communications infrastructure, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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