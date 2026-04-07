《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting claims bronze medal

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, second right, and her coach, Tseng Tzu-chiang, second left, are pictured at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, on Friday last week. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Boxing Association via CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Lin Yu-ting, Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, yesterday claimed bronze in the women’s 60kg division at the Asian Boxing Elite Championships in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, after a semi-final loss.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Competing in her first international tournament since the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lin lost 4-1 to North Korea’s Won Un-gyong.

Lin leveled the bout in the second round, but Won edged the third, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favor.

Overall, four judges scored the contest 29-28, including one for Lin and three for Won, while the fifth judge gave all three rounds to Won.

Lin’s loss followed that of her compatriot Guo Yi-xuan, who also fell in the women’s 51kg semi-finals, leaving Taiwan with two bronze medals at the championships so far.

Tseng Tzu-chiang, Lin’s coach, said Won’s more aggressive style might have swayed the judges, while emphasizing the value of the experience.

“After all, this is our first time competing in the 60kg division after the Olympics. The opponents’ skills, strategies and styles are all new to us, so we used this opportunity to observe and learn,” he said.

Lin won Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold in the women’s 57kg division in Paris, despite a gender eligibility dispute that ultimately saw her backed by the International Olympic Committee.

She had been sidelined from international competition amid shifting dynamics in the sport and geopolitical tensions, before World Boxing confirmed her eligibility for World Boxing events last month.

Tseng said Lin is still regaining form after the long break, with her main target set on the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year.

“It’s not bad that we lost this time. At least it means we have room for improvement,” he said.

In other news, Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Sunday took bronze at the International Table Tennis Federation World Cup in Macau after losing 3-4 to Japan’s Sora Matsushima in the semi-finals.

Lin, 24, ranked world No. 7, had beaten world No. 8 Matsushima, 18, in all six of their previous meetings.

After losing the opening game 7-11, Lin won the next two 11-6 and 12-10.

Matsushima then rallied from 7-9 down to take the fourth game 11-9, before winning the fifth 11-5 to lead 3-2.

Lin forced a decider with an 11-2 win in the sixth, but Matsushima closed out the seventh 11-6.

It was Lin’s second World Cup men’s singles bronze medal, following his third-placed finish in Chengdu, China, in 2019.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju returns to Sora Matsushima of Japan in their World Cup men’s singles semi-final in Macau on Sunday. Photo: screen grab from the International Table Tennis Federation Web site

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法