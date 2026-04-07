為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan regains ASF-free status from the WOAH

    2026/04/07 03:00
    Pigs are pictured in a hog pen in Pingtung County on Aug. 31 last year. Photo: Chiu Chih-rou, Taipei Times

    Pigs are pictured in a hog pen in Pingtung County on Aug. 31 last year. Photo: Chiu Chih-rou, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan has restored its status as a self-declared African swine fever （ASF）-free area with the World Organisation for Animal Health （WOAH）, the Ministry of Agriculture announced yesterday.

    Following WOAH’s acknowledgement, Taiwan is once again the only country in Asia free of the three major swine diseases — foot-and-mouth disease, classical swine fever and ASF, the ministry said in a statement.

    WOAH in May last year had recognized Taiwan’s self-declaration of freedom from African swine fever （ASF）, with the country becoming the first in Asia to hold disease-free status for all three swine diseases, but Taiwan in October reported its first-ever ASF case involving a farm outbreak in Taichung.

    The case was formally closed and reported to WOAH on Jan. 23 in accordance with required procedures, after the affected farm was cleaned and disinfected, and all samples collected after Nov. 21 last year came back negative.

    The ministry said it submitted an application on Feb. 21 to regain self-declared ASF-free status.

    “The application passed WOAH’s rigorous review in just over one month, far faster than its original estimate,” the ministry said.

    It had originally estimated that it would take six to eight months to regain the status.

    The result “demonstrates Taiwan’s thorough preparation and familiarity with international animal quarantine standards... It also highlights Taiwan’s strong epidemic prevention resilience,” the ministry said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播