《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry details security and resilience subsidies

People take part in a community disaster preparedness training program hosted jointly by Taichung’s Cingshui District Office and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taichung Civil Affairs Bureau

RESILIENCE: The subsidies would fund disaster response equipment, air-raid shelters and protection of critical infrastructure, and bolster counterterrorism capabilities

By Chen Yun and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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The Ministry of the Interior has announced subsidy standards for measures aimed at bolstering national security and resilience, with a NT$6.25 billion （US$195.8 million） budget earmarked.

Following the passage of the special resilience act at the legislature last year, the ministry outlined details of the regulations for the implementation of the act.

For disaster response and life-support equipment, the ministry has allocated NT$1.58 billion to assist local governments in establishing 368 disaster coordination centers nationwide, and equipping 7,748 villages with emergency disaster-response and life-sustaining equipment.

Local governments can receive up to NT$1.1 million for each disaster prevention collaboration center, while villages can receive up to NT$150,000 per site.

The ministry has also allocated NT$732 million to improve existing air-raid shelter spaces and equipment in public buildings, along with NT$482.6 million for the procurement of supplies and improvements, as part of a broader effort to enhance whole-of-society defense resilience.

For air-raid shelter facilities, NT$1.25 billion is earmarked to subsidize local governments in upgrading fire-resistant shelters and equipment in public buildings.

Of the funding, up to NT$732 million would be used for construction and engineering work to improve existing shelter spaces in public buildings, including design and supervision costs.

A total of NT$482.6 million is allocated to subsidize the procurement of supplies and equipment, as well as spatial upgrades, calculated at up to NT$1,000 per person based on the shelter’s capacity, subject to review of needs.

Meanwhile, NT$3.41 billion is earmarked for counterterrorism capabilities and protection of critical infrastructure.

The funding would be used to expand and upgrade equipment for the National Police Agency Special Operations Group and to procure gear for police tasked with protecting key infrastructure.

A total of NT$1.99 billion is allocated for subsidizing the installation of anti-drone systems, aimed at bolstering counterterrorism capabilities and improving the security of critical infrastructure.

The government last year proposed the Special Statute on Strengthening the Resilience of the Economy, Society, and National Security in Response to International Developments in response to the US tariffs.

The act took effect on March 12 last year and is to remain in force until Dec. 31 next year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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