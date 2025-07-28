《TAIPEI TIMES》 Robert Tsao passes on torch for next recall to DPP

United Microelectronics Corp founder and initiator of the recall campaign Robert Tsao, front, second right, speaks at a gathering outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/28 03:00

By Hsieh Chun-lin, Chen Yun and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao （曹興誠）, a leading figure in the coalition of civic recall election groups, yesterday said that the burden is too heavy for citizen groups to bear, so they should let the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） take up the campaign work for the second round of recall votes.

All 24 Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers on Saturday survived their recall votes, while another seven face recalls on Aug. 23.

In a letter to recall campaign groups, Tsao said: “We did not succeed in this recall vote, but we did not lose either. Our main goal was to ‘safeguard Taiwan, rebuff Communist China,’ and we had brought together many people who were determined to fight Communist China. Therefore, it was a big victory.”

Tsao urged civic groups and volunteers to continue to collaborate, engage in programs such as homeland protection and civilian defense, to safeguard the country.

He also suggested that they pass on the main campaign work for the next recall votes to the DPP.

“Let the DPP pick it up, because it would become a showdown between the main political parties,” he said. “It is another opportunity for the DPP to overturn the majority power in the legislature, which is an enormous responsibility.”

DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） yesterday said the DPP must shoulder the greater responsibility for the recall vote, and that the party was willing to do so.

“Our party would like to pay ‘200 percent’ respect and gratitude to Tsao for his huge contribution, initiating the efforts and bringing many activists together,” Wu said. “He and his fellow activists started the work and were deeply involved throughout the campaign.”

DPP spokesperson Cho Kuan-ting （卓冠廷） yesterday said that the party would humbly accept suggestions and feedback from all sides.

“The DPP shall continue to safeguard Taiwan’s democracy, freedom and prosperity,” he said. “It is our duty to work hard, in response to the wishes of the people.”

