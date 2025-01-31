《TAIPEI TIMES》 Do not neglect oral hygiene over the holiday: dentist

Dentist Liu Li- yang, left, stands next to a woman holding a dental aligner in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Liu Li- yang

2025/01/31 03:00

By Wu Liang-yi and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People should continue to take good care of their teeth over the Lunar New Year holiday and avoid eating certain foods, dentist Liu Li-yang （劉立陽） said.

Many people are returning home for reunion dinners and holiday feasts this week, but as most clinics and hospitals are closed, anyone with dental issues might have to wait several days before being able to receive treatment.

As such, people, especially those receiving orthodontic treatments, should take care of their oral hygiene this holiday season, Liu said.

For example, a man in his 50s who broke a tooth while chewing on a pig trotter was in pain for days before he was able to see a dentist for help, he said.

People should be careful eating foods with nuts, bones or other hard ingredients such as nougat, he said, adding that people should also brush and floss regularly before bed and when waking up.

Frequent eating and staying up late to eat can cause swelling in the gums, which can result in bleeding while brushing, he said.

He also urged people to not chew ice as it is harmful to dental health.

As it becomes more common to regularly see a dentist, people are becoming more aware of how to maintain oral hygiene, Liu said.

People with traditional metal braces should avoid eating hard or sticky foods and those with clear dental aligners should remove them before eating and brush their teeth afterward to prevent bacteria growth, he said.

Those who already neglect their dental health are the most likely to have issues during the holiday, he added.

He urged people to take advantage of the dental cleanings covered by the National Health Insurance and recommended that those with oral issues see a dentist for a checkup every three months.

