《TAIPEI TIMES》Doctor offers advice on gambling addiction

2025/01/30 03:00

By Chiu Chih-jou and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A doctor has offered tips to avoid getting addicted to gambling.

Quite a number of people have reported becoming addicted after trying out gambling on a whim during Lunar New Year holidays, while the ease of making bets using mobile devices is making it harder for gamblers to resist their urges, said Tri-Service General Hospital vice superintendent Yeh Chin-bin （葉啟斌）, who also heads the hospital’s psychiatry department.

People who notice that their gambling is getting out of control or observe that a loved one has become addicted should take immediate action to protect their mental health, Yeh said.

Excessive gambling could be caused by internal — a momentary lapse in one’s ability to control their impulses — or external factors, Yeh said.

Some people said they were driven into buying more lottery tickets or scratch cards in hopes that they could recoup their losses with a win, while others said they were encouraged to bet by their friends, he said.

Addiction to gambling is more often found in people who are impulsive or have a history of reckless or risky behavior, he said.

People who know they tend to be impulsive should avoid places, acquaintances or circumstances that remind them of gambling, he said.

This includes avoiding lottery retailers, gamblers and discussions about gambling, Yeh said.

Gambling addicts can wean themselves from the habit by distracting themselves with another activity or hobby that does not lead to loss of control, such as exercising or learning a new skill, he said.

A coping mechanism for dealing with such urges is useful, such as a friend who would remind them to refrain from gambling on speed dial, he said, adding that deleting all gambling or betting-related apps and games from one’s phone is highly recommended.

