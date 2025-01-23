《TAIPEI TIMES》Temperatures tipped to fall at start of Lunar New Year

A Central Weather Administration chart shows the temperature forecast from today to Wednesday next week. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

2025/01/23

Staff writer, with CNA

Most of Taiwan is forecast to have cold weather at the beginning of the Lunar New Year holiday next week as a strong cold air mass approaches, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday next week and remain low through Wednesday, with daytime highs in northern Taiwan falling to 13°C to 15°C and lows dipping to 9°C, the CWA said.

Daytime highs in central Taiwan are expected to be 17°C to 19°C, 15°C to 18°C in eastern Taiwan and 20°C to 22°C in southern Taiwan, while lows would be 12°C to 13°C, it said.

Localized showers might affect the north and east of Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in central and southern areas, it said.

The cold weather would ease on Thursday next week, although it would remain chilly early in the mornings and at night, it said.

The agency forecast warm days and chilly nights across Taiwan from today to Sunday, with highs expected to be 21°C to 24°C, while lows in northern and central Taiwan would be 13°C to 15°C, and 16°C to 18°C in the south and east.

Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected to strengthen and bring rain to the nation tomorrow, it said.

Northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan, might have sporadic showers, while other areas would be cloudy, the CWA said.

Snow might fall on mountains in northern and central Taiwan above 3,000m today, and on Monday and Tuesday next week, it added.

