為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Temperatures tipped to fall at start of Lunar New Year

    A Central Weather Administration chart shows the temperature forecast from today to Wednesday next week. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

    A Central Weather Administration chart shows the temperature forecast from today to Wednesday next week. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

    2025/01/23 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Most of Taiwan is forecast to have cold weather at the beginning of the Lunar New Year holiday next week as a strong cold air mass approaches, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

    Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday next week and remain low through Wednesday, with daytime highs in northern Taiwan falling to 13°C to 15°C and lows dipping to 9°C, the CWA said.

    Daytime highs in central Taiwan are expected to be 17°C to 19°C, 15°C to 18°C in eastern Taiwan and 20°C to 22°C in southern Taiwan, while lows would be 12°C to 13°C, it said.

    Localized showers might affect the north and east of Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in central and southern areas, it said.

    The cold weather would ease on Thursday next week, although it would remain chilly early in the mornings and at night, it said.

    The agency forecast warm days and chilly nights across Taiwan from today to Sunday, with highs expected to be 21°C to 24°C, while lows in northern and central Taiwan would be 13°C to 15°C, and 16°C to 18°C in the south and east.

    Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected to strengthen and bring rain to the nation tomorrow, it said.

    Northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan, might have sporadic showers, while other areas would be cloudy, the CWA said.

    Snow might fall on mountains in northern and central Taiwan above 3,000m today, and on Monday and Tuesday next week, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門

    2025春節專區

    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播