《TAIPEI TIMES》 Health, employment and education policies start today

Department of Mental Health Director Chen Lian-yu, second right, on July 19 in Taipei poses for a photograph with participants at a news conference on free mental halth sessions. Photo: CNA

2024/08/01 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer

A slew of new government policies affecting healthcare, employment and education go into effect today.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s mental health support program would be broadened to fully cover three counseling sessions for Taiwanese aged 15 to 45. Those aged 15 to 30 were previously covered.

A budget of NT$360 million （US$10.96 million） is to be allocated to the mental health program.

The ministry is also extending full coverage to more spinal muscular atrophy treatments, including intrathecal injections and oral drugs that cost NT$7 million a year on average, which is expected to benefit 280 people with the disease.

Patients with unwanted drug interactions can change their prescriptions once in their lifetime.

However, 14 types of physician designated drugs, including Sutenten, Stigmin-C and Trienzyme, are being withdrawn from National Health Insuance coverage, a measure that is expected to cut healthcare costs by NT$278,000 a year.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Railway Corp （臺鐵） is to unveil frequent passenger benefits that amount to 20 percent off for commuters using electronic tickets who ride its trains 41 times or more a month. The bonus would be automatically applied six months after passengers use their electronic ticket at the gate.

The Ministry of Education is to authorize high-school and vocational school equivalents to allow each student to take three mental health days off per year.

The ministry is also banning elementary schools and junior-high schools from giving students tests before the first class in the morning, during nap time or after class to ensure children get proper rest.

In a related initiative, education officials have stipulated that junior-high schools can only schedule mock entrance exams for ninth-grade students, and never in the first week following the summer or winter vacation.

School physical fitness tests are to substitute sit-ups with crunches and add shuttle runs to cardio fitness training.

New occupational health and safety guidelines going into effect this month mandate that employers must install shades and air-conditioned rest shelters during heat waves or face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$300,000.

The Ministry of the Interior is to begin helping some tenants pay part of their legal expenses in lawsuits against landlords.

The policy is intended to ensure fairness by evening the playing field in legal disputes between typically unequal parties, former minister of the interior Lin Yu-chang （林右昌） said previously.

Separately, the National Health Insurance Administration （NHIA） yesterday unveiled initiatives to improve the quality of care for Taiwanese with high blood pressure, or glucose or lipid levels, and boost the efficiency of hospitals serving indigenous people and those living in remote areas.

NHIA Department of Medical Affairs Director Liu Lin-i （劉林義） said an initiative is under way to integrate regional hospitals’ resources to provide “comprehensive and integrated care” for people who have high blood pressure, or glucose or lipid levels.

A total of NT$350 million has been allocated to the initiative, which is expected to help about 300,000 Taiwanese by the end of the year, he said, adding that the program would be launched sometime this month, he said.

The NHIA is to expand another initiative to boost the cost-effectiveness of hospitals and clinics in majority indigenous areas and remote mountain areas after proving its effectiveness in driving down costs and providing preventive medicine, he said.

The trial program would add a location in six additional regions deemed to be remote or majority indigenous, and is expected to benefit 60,000 people, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法