為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nuclear engineer shortage an issue

Electricity pylons are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

Electricity pylons are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times

2024/07/28 03:00

By Chen Chia-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Academics and groups yesterday warned of the nation’s shortage of nuclear engineers.

Taiwan Power Co’s （Taipower） nuclear energy department employed 1,871 personnel, down 25 percentage points from the 2,529 employed in 2018, the state-owned enterprise’s latest data showed.

Yeh Tsung-kuang （葉宗洸）, professor of engineering and systems science at National Tsing Hua University （NTHU）, said the opponents of nuclear power should recognize that the dearth of technicians spell trouble for their plans to abolish atomic energy.

The nation’s remaining nuclear power plants would take 25 years to shutter completely, meaning Taipower would still need a supply of qualified technicians, he said.

Taiwan is heavily reliant on foreign experts to supervise the decommissioning of nuclear reactors as domestically trained engineers have limited experience in that task, Yeh said.

Foreign engineers unfamiliar with local conditions might suggest engineering solutions that Taiwanese staff are not equipped to implement, he added.

NTHU, a main source of nuclear engineers in Taiwan, produces only about 10 graduates in that field a year, with a majority of that number expected to seek employment in another country, Yeh said.

The government should invest in new nuclear energy technology such as fusion power if for no other reason than to make the discipline more attractive to prospective students, she said.

Green Citizens’ Action Alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin （崔愫欣） said there is an urgent need for the nation to obtain more nuclear technicians as even deactivated reactors require a large staff to maintain.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ data, the rise of the artificial intelligence （AI） industry is expected to increase national energy consumption by 3 percent.

Gloria Hsu （徐光蓉）, a retired professor of atmospheric sciences at the National Taiwan University, urged the nation’s enterprises to make better use of energy-saving technologies to offset consumption.

Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner Lena Chang （張皪心） said the RE100 renewable energy initiative, of which Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is a part, does not recognize nuclear power as a renewable energy.

The government should look into employing feed-in premiums or tax credits to incentivize the private sector to consume and invest in renewables, she said.

Ideally, enterprises should be encouraged to generate renewable energy for their own use, she added.

Higher energy efficiency standards, stronger regulations and incentives for research and development in energy-saving technology are among the policies Taipei might adopt to reduce carbon emissions, she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播