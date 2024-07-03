《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan honors AIT director for improving relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, right, presents the Grand Medal of Diplomacy to American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

2024/07/03 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） Director Sandra Oudkirk was yesterday honored with a diplomacy medal for her contributions to relations between Taipei and Washington as her term comes to an end.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） presented the Grand Medal of Diplomacy to Oudkirk, praising her for her “great dedication in strengthening the bonds between Taiwan and the United States” during her three years in the position.

“Throughout Director Oudkirk’s term, the United States has maintained its rock-solid commitment to Taiwan, which stands on the front line in defending democracy against authoritarian expansionism,” Lin said.

During her tenure, Washington has also continued to support Taiwan’s self-defense needs with arms sales and backed its international participation, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Lin said.

Taiwan-US economic relations have continued to expand and become more institutionalized, including with the signing of the first agreement under the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade in June last year, he said.

Oudkirk said it has been “the privilege of a lifetime” to be able to serve the American people in Taiwan twice in her diplomatic career, the first time more than 30 years ago when she was a young diplomat in Taipei and over the past three years as AIT director.

Taipei-Washington relations have “broadened and deepened” over the past three decades, even as the world evolves, she said.

This is because both sides have a shared vision of a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region and an interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Oudkirk said.

“That vision has stood the test of time and transcended any one person,” she said.

On her personal accomplishments as director, Oudkirk said she took pride in efforts made with Taiwanese partners in many areas, including supporting Taiwan’s self-defense capability, promoting global supply chain resilience and deepening people-to-people ties.

Oudkirk’s three-year term ends next week.

Raymond Greene, the deputy chief of mission of the US embassy in Japan, has been named as her successor, but no date has been given for when he would assume the role. He served as deputy AIT director from 2018 to 2021.

The AIT represents US interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties. It is headquartered in Virginia and has a main office in Taipei and a branch office in Kaohsiung.

Its Taipei director serves as the top US envoy to Taiwan while its chairperson serves more of a ceremonial role.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

