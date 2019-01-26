《中英對照讀新聞》Justin Trudeau’s ’lost twin’ finds fame in the Afghan talent show－賈斯汀‧杜魯道「失散的孿生兄弟」在阿富汗達人秀成名

2019-01-26

◎周虹汶

Afghan singer Abdul Salam Maftoon’s striking resemblance to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned him into an unlikely celebrity in the war-torn country since his debut on a talent show.

從一個達人秀發跡以來，阿富汗歌手阿卜杜勒‧薩拉姆‧馬弗頓激似加拿大總理賈斯汀‧杜魯道的外型，讓他在這個飽受戰爭摧殘的國家，搖身一變成為跌破眾人眼鏡的名人。

The 28-year-old first caught the attention of fans when he traveled to the capital, Kabul, to appear on "Afghan Star", a televised musical competition that draws contestants from around the South Asian nation.

這名28歲男子前往首都喀布爾，在這個南亞國家吸引各方人馬參賽的電視音樂競賽「阿富汗之星」亮相時，首次引起粉絲注意。

"People are calling me the Justin Trudeau of Afghanistan... Since I came to Kabul, I have become very popular and people are grabbing photos with me," he told Reuters at the studio.

他在攝影棚告訴路透：「人們叫我阿富汗的賈斯汀‧杜魯道……打從來到喀布爾，我變得很受歡迎，民眾爭相與我拍照。」

The singer’s similarity to Canada’s 47-year-old prime minister could even tip the competition in his favor, according to one of the show’s judges, Qais Ulfat.

根據該節目其中一位評審蓋斯‧阿樂法的說法，這位歌手與加拿大47歲總理的相似性，甚至可能使比賽結果有利於他。

"My only wish is that Prime Minister (Trudeau) takes me to Canada and I can hold a concert there to sing Afghan songs and that the prime minister himself will be at my concert," Maftoon said. (Reuters)

馬弗頓說，「我唯一的願望是（杜魯道）總理帶我去加拿大，我就能在那邊舉行演唱會及表演阿富汗歌曲，希望總理本人親自蒞臨我的演唱會。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

grab：名詞，指搶奪；動詞，指抓取、霸占、利用、趕緊。例句：He grabbed a quick bite.（他趕緊吃了點東西。）

tip：動詞，指輕觸、遞送、踮腳走路、給小費、傾斜；名詞，指小費、告誡、提示、內部情報、傾倒、頂端、凌亂。例句：His room is an absolute tip!（他的房間亂透了！）

favor：名詞，指支持、贊同、幫助、偏袒、活動分發的小禮品。例句：That candidate has a lot in her favor.（那位候選者有許多優勢。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/