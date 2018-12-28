《中英對照讀新聞》Protests held across Japan as calls grow for lawmaker to quit－要求議員下台呼聲漸增 抗議全日本遍地開花

2018-12-28

The storm over lawmaker Mio Sugita’s anti-gay magazine article showed no signs of dying down on Aug. 5, as protesters staged demonstrations across the country, denouncing her remarks and demanding an apology and her resignation.

（日本自民黨）國會眾議員杉田水脈在雜誌上發表反同志文章所引發的風暴8月5日仍無止歇之兆，全國各地都有抗議人士舉行示威，譴責杉田的發言，以及要求她道歉與辭職下台。

At a rally in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo, protesters took turns speaking through a microphone to a gathered crowd and passers-by about the seriousness of the issue.

在東京澀谷車站前的一場集會上，抗議人士輪番透過麥克風向聚集群眾與路人闡述此議題的嚴重性。

"I will not let others decide how I should live," said one protester. "The issue is relevant to all people because it is about human rights and discrimination," said another.

「我不會讓其他人來決定我該怎麼活，」一名抗議人士說。「此議題攸關所有人，因為這涉及人權與歧視，」另一人說。

Referring to gay couples, Sugita wrote in the monthly magazine Shincho 45, "Those men and women do not reproduce. In other words, they are ’unproductive.’ I wonder if it is appropriate to spend taxpayer money on them."

杉田日前在《新潮45》月刊上針對同志伴侶寫道，「這些男女不生小孩。換句話說，他們『沒有生產性』。我不知道把稅金花在他們身上是否適當。」

tag_a〉《新聞辭典》

die down：慣用語，（聲音）減小，變弱。例句：Forecasters say winds have died down but rain remains a threat on some Hawaiian Islands as tropical storm Lane churns in the central Pacific.（氣象預報員說，肆虐中太平洋的熱帶風暴萊恩的風勢已減小，但雨量仍對夏威夷群島的一些地區構成威脅。）

denounce：動詞，指責，譴責。例句：The California State Legislature approved a resolution on Tuesday denouncing medically unnecessary surgeries for intersex children.（美國加州州議會週二通過一項決議，譴責對雙性孩童進行就醫學角度而言的非必要手術此一行為。）

take turns：慣用語，輪流。

