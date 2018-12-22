《中英對照讀新聞》No free money in New Jersey: Police want spilled banknotes back－新澤西沒有免費的錢：警方想拿回散落的紙鈔

2018-12-22

◎周虹汶

Police in New Jersey on Thursday urged people who grabbed banknotes that spilled out of the back of an armored truck during rush-hour traffic to return the cash, no questions asked.

新澤西警方週四敦促，尖峰時刻奪走一輛運鈔車後頭散落紙鈔的民眾，歸還現金且無須對當局說明。

East Rutherford police began receiving calls at around 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday that cash was blowing out of the bullet-resistant truck and multiple vehicles had crashed after several motorists abandoned their cars to chase the money.

東盧瑟福警方於東部標準時間週四上午8時30分開始接到報案電話，指那輛防彈卡車上飄出現金，多名駕駛棄車追錢，導致多台汽車撞毀。

Videos posted on social media showed a Brinks armored truck with its hazard lights flashing on Route 3, about 10 miles outside New York City, as people ran after bills blowing between cars and trucks on the busy roadway.

刊登在社群媒體上的影片顯示，布林克保全公司的運鈔車警示燈在紐約市外約10英里的3號公路閃爍時，民眾於那條繁忙道路上，追逐著在汽車和卡車之間飛揚的鈔票。

"This is super dangerous, everybody is just out there picking up money," one woman said in a video posted on Twitter.

一名女子在刊於推特的影片中說：「這超危險，每個人都出來撿錢。」

As of Thursday evening, East Rutherford police said some cash had been handed over but did not specify the amount. (Reuters)

截至週四晚間，東盧瑟福警方表示，部分現金已被交出，但未提金額。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

no questions asked：慣用語，指無須解釋或說明、不會受到調查。例句：The police station has a drop-box where you can drop off any kind of drugs, no questions asked.（警局有一個投遞箱，你可以丟下任何毒品，完全不用解釋。）

run after：片語動詞，指奔逐、追求、伺候。例句：He has spent his life running after fame and fortune.（他畢生追逐名利。）

hand over：片語動詞，指交出所有權、控制權、物品。例句：I’ve handed over my place on the office.（我已讓出辦公室職位。）

