《中英對照讀新聞》Superheroes and villains: Who’s more violent might surprise you 超級英雄及壞蛋：誰更暴力可能令您吃驚

2018-12-04

◎陳正健

Superheroes nearly always save the day, but the methods they use might not be heroic. A recent study suggests that superheroes are more violent than villains.

超級英雄幾乎總能轉危為安，但他們使用的手段可能並不英勇。一項最新研究指出，超級英雄比壞蛋更暴力。

A group of researchers watched 10 superhero films from 2015 and 2016 with the highest gross (this included both Marvel and DC films) and separated characters as good guys (a.k.a. protagonists) and bad guys (a.k.a. antagonists). They then observed the actions of both groups.

一群研究人員觀看2015至2016年間票房最高的10部超級英雄電影（包括漫威與DC電影），並將角色分為好人（又稱主角）及壞蛋（亦稱反派）。之後他們觀察兩組角色的行為。

The study found that superheroes performed an average of 23 violent actions per hour versus the 18 violent actions taken by villains. Superheroes were fighting at almost double the rate of villains including the use of lethal weapons as well as destroying property.

研究發現，超級英雄平均每小時展現23次暴力行為，相較之下，壞蛋採取18次暴力行為。超級英雄的戰鬥比例是壞蛋的將近兩倍，包括使用致命武器，以及破壞財產等。

’The good guys’ may be setting youngsters a worse example than villains like Batman’s Joker. The researchers worry this may make children think brutal acts like murder are acceptable, as they urge youngsters not to emulate these heroes.

「好人」可能為年輕人樹立比《蝙蝠俠》的小丑之類壞蛋更糟糕的榜樣。研究人員擔心，這可能使孩子認為謀殺等殘忍行為是可以接受的，因此呼籲年輕人不要模仿這些英雄。

新聞辭典

villain：名詞，壞蛋、惡棍、反派角色。例句：He was cast as the villain in the play.（他在劇裡扮演壞蛋。）

save the day：動詞片語，轉危為安、扭轉頹勢。例句：His team was expected to lose, but he made three points and saved the day.（他的球隊本來會輸，但他投進三分球轉危為安。）

a.k.a.：also known as的縮寫，又稱、亦稱。例句：LeBron James, a.k.a. "the King," is clearly the best player in the league.（雷霸龍‧詹姆斯又稱「大帝」，顯然是聯盟最佳球員。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/