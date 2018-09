《中英對照讀新聞》Tight squeeze for Hong Kong’s young professionals 香港年輕專業人士的狹窄住所

2018-09-13

◎孫宇青

As housing prices spiral in Hong Kong, young professionals are living in ever-shrinking spaces such as "nano-flats," a new term for homes under 20 square meters.

隨著香港房價攀升,年輕專業人士居住在「納米樓」等十分狹窄的空間,這是形容住家不足20平方公尺的新詞彙。

Blocks of sleek miniature apartments packed with mod cons are springing up around Hong Kong, pitched as an attractive and more affordable lifestyle choice, but still at an eye-watering cost.

小型、雅致、附設現代化生活設施的公寓大廈,在香港接連出現,被視為更有吸引力、也更負擔得起的生活選項,但價格仍高得嚇人。

Finance worker Adrian Law, 25, paid more than HK$6 million for a studio apartment. He bought transformable furniture and thinks the flat came with everything he needed.

25歲的金融工作者亞卓里昂.羅,砸下逾600萬港幣(約2384萬台幣)購入一間房間式公寓。他買了變形式家具,認為公寓裡一應俱全。

Law’s parents helped him put down a 30 percent deposit. He pays HK$24,000 per month for the mortgage, around 40 percent of his salary. He sees it as an investment.

羅的父母幫他付了30%的訂金,他則每月償還2萬4000港幣(約9萬5400台幣)貸款,約佔月薪的4成。他將此視為一項投資。

"One can only get into a winning position by owning a place," he said. "If you’re renting, you are spending all your money without gaining anything at the end."

「一個人只有擁有自己的家,才能立於不敗之地,」他如此說道。「如果租房子,等於你花光了錢,最後卻毫無所得。」

新聞辭典

mod con:名詞,modern conveniences縮寫,現代化生活設施。例句:Jim bought a flat furnished with mod cons.(吉姆買下一間配置現代化生活設施的公寓。)

eye-watering:形容詞,(數量或數據)極高的。例句:All the mod cons are at an eye-watering cost.(這些現代化生活設施的價格高得嚇人。)

mortgage:名詞,抵押貸款。例句:He has no choice but to apply for mortgage.(他不得不申請抵押貸款。)