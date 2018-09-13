《中英對照讀新聞》Tight squeeze for Hong Kong’s young professionals 香港年輕專業人士的狹窄住所

2018-09-13

◎孫宇青

As housing prices spiral in Hong Kong, young professionals are living in ever-shrinking spaces such as "nano-flats," a new term for homes under 20 square meters.

隨著香港房價攀升，年輕專業人士居住在「納米樓」等十分狹窄的空間，這是形容住家不足20平方公尺的新詞彙。

Blocks of sleek miniature apartments packed with mod cons are springing up around Hong Kong, pitched as an attractive and more affordable lifestyle choice, but still at an eye-watering cost.

小型、雅致、附設現代化生活設施的公寓大廈，在香港接連出現，被視為更有吸引力、也更負擔得起的生活選項，但價格仍高得嚇人。

Finance worker Adrian Law, 25, paid more than HK$6 million for a studio apartment. He bought transformable furniture and thinks the flat came with everything he needed.

25歲的金融工作者亞卓里昂．羅，砸下逾600萬港幣（約2384萬台幣）購入一間房間式公寓。他買了變形式家具，認為公寓裡一應俱全。

Law’s parents helped him put down a 30 percent deposit. He pays HK$24,000 per month for the mortgage, around 40 percent of his salary. He sees it as an investment.

羅的父母幫他付了30%的訂金，他則每月償還2萬4000港幣（約9萬5400台幣）貸款，約佔月薪的4成。他將此視為一項投資。

"One can only get into a winning position by owning a place," he said. "If you’re renting, you are spending all your money without gaining anything at the end."

「一個人只有擁有自己的家，才能立於不敗之地，」他如此說道。「如果租房子，等於你花光了錢，最後卻毫無所得。」

新聞辭典

mod con：名詞，modern conveniences縮寫，現代化生活設施。例句：Jim bought a flat furnished with mod cons.（吉姆買下一間配置現代化生活設施的公寓。）

eye-watering：形容詞，（數量或數據）極高的。例句：All the mod cons are at an eye-watering cost.（這些現代化生活設施的價格高得嚇人。）

mortgage：名詞，抵押貸款。例句：He has no choice but to apply for mortgage.（他不得不申請抵押貸款。）