《中英對照讀新聞》Princess Aiko heads to Britain to attend course at Eton College 愛子公主前往英國參加伊頓公學的課程

2018-08-03

◎張沛元

Princess Aiko will be rubbing shoulders with likely future prime ministers and titans of industry when she attends summer school at Britain’s prestigious Eton College on the outskirts of London.

當愛子公主在位於英國倫敦郊區著名的伊頓公學上暑期班時，她將與可能的未來首相與企業鉅子交流。

The 16-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako left for England on July 22 from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

這位皇太子德仁與皇太子妃雅子的16歲女兒，7月22日從東京羽田機場前往英格蘭。

Eton, founded in the 15th century by royal decree, is probably England’s most renowned school. It has a reputation for educating generations of the aristocracy.

15世紀根據國王詔令創設的伊頓公學，可能是英國最具名望的學校，享有教育歷代貴族的美名。

Its summer school program is closely tied to that of the one operated by Gakushuin Girls’ Senior High School in Tokyo that Aiko attends.

該校的暑期班課程，與愛子就讀的東京學習院女子高等科（的課程）緊密相關。

She is a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and the only child of Naruhito and Masako.

她是日本天皇明仁與皇后美智子的孫女，也是德仁與雅子的獨生女。

Her parents are due to become emperor and empress following Akihito’s abdication on April 30, 2019.

她的雙親預計在明仁於2019年4月30日退位後，成為天皇與皇后。

Aiko is scheduled to return to Japan on Aug. 9.

愛子預定8月9日返回日本。

新聞辭典

rub shoulders/elbows with someone：慣用語，形容與人交往，往來。例句：Students in the university have been offered a unique opportunity to rub shoulders with Nobel Prize winners and internationally revered scientists at the conference being held here.（這所大學的學生享有獨特機會能在於此間舉行的一場會議上與諾貝爾獎得主以及享譽國際學者往來交流。）

leave for：慣用語，前往。

renowned：形容詞，著名的，以……而著稱。例句：The city is renowned for its delicious local foods.（該市以其美味的當地食物聞名。）