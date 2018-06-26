《中英對照讀新聞》 Which superhero is the strongest ? Science has the answer－超級英雄誰最強？科學有答案

2018-06-26

◎陳正健

Which superhero is the best? A seven-year study conducted at the University of Leicester used scientific research to examine the "feasibility of the powers behind renowned comic book superheroes."

最強的超級英雄是誰？萊斯特大學一項為期7年的研究，使用科學調查檢視「知名漫畫超級英雄能力的可行性」。

Students at the university ranked superheroes from Superman to Iron Man on their probability of being able to win a superhero showdown. It comes as no surprise that Superman came out on top, mostly due to the strength of his high-density muscle tissue as well as his super flare attack.

該校學生依據在超級英雄對決中勝出的可能性，將超人到鋼鐵人等一一排名。毫不意外，超人位居榜首，主因是他的高密度肌肉組織強度，以及他的超級閃焰攻擊。

DC’s iconic Man of Steel, Superman, is the "best-equipped" superhero of all, followed closely by Marvel’s Wolverine, Mystique, and Thor. The most destructive superhero title goes to the Black Bolt, whose high energy output is "capable of resulting in planetary annihilation".

DC漫畫的標誌性鋼鐵英雄超人，是「能力最強」的超級英雄，漫威的金鋼狼、魔形女及雷神索爾緊追其後。破壞力最強的超級英雄頭銜由黑蝠王拿下，其發出的高能量聲波「可導致星球毀滅」。

As for the worst superhero? You may not like the answer : Batman. Despite his utility belt and various gadgets, he wouldn’t survive a landing after gliding due to the velocity of his movement. Basically, Batman is the worst because he can’t fly and he sucks at falling.

至於最弱的超級英雄？你可能不會喜歡這個答案：蝙蝠俠。儘管他擁有工具腰帶及各種裝備，但他在高速滑翔降落後可能無法倖存。基本上，蝙蝠俠是最弱的，因為他無法飛行，且拙於降落。

《新聞辭典》

showdown：名詞，攤牌，一決勝負。例句：The NBA championship game was a showdown between Cavaliers and Warriors.（NBA冠軍賽是由騎士及勇士一決勝負。）

equipped：形容詞，有能力的，有資格的，能勝任的。例句：Many consider him the leader best equipped to be president.（許多人認為他是最有能力擔任總統的領袖。）

velocity：名詞，速度，速率。例句： The rocket is traveling at maximum velocity.（這枚火箭正以最高速度行進。）