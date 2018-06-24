《中英對照讀新聞》Cheong Wa Dae, ruling party agree on having grace period for shorter work hours－青瓦台、執政黨同意給予縮短工時新制寬限期

2018-06-24

◎茅毅

Under the revised law passed in February, companies with 300 or more employees are required to reduce the maximum work hours to 52 hours per week, from the current 68 hours, starting July 1. Violators of the law are subject to jail term of up to two years or fines of up to 20 million won.

按照2月份通過的法律修正案，員工人數達300人或更多的公司，自7月1日起，每週最高工時必須從現行的68小時減到52小時。違者最高判處有期徒刑2年或最高2000萬韓元罰款。

The Korea Employers Federation on Monday asked the government to suspend crackdowns and penalties for the first six months. "I believe the proposal is worth considering as it is a sincere suggestion for the soft landing of the work hours reduction," Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said in a meeting of senior officials from the ruling party, the government and presidential office on Tuesday. Lee told reporters after the meeting there were no objections from the ruling party or the presidential office.

「韓國經營者總協會」週一請求政府前6個月暫緩執法和處罰。南韓國務總理李洛淵週二在一場由執政黨、政府和總統府青瓦台高層人員出席的會議中表示，「我認為，寬限期的提案值得考慮，因為這是讓縮短工時軟著陸的衷心建議。」李洛淵會後對記者說，執政黨或總統府方面均不反對。

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is considering giving 90 days of a correction period for companies that violate the revised law. "Companies may have to hire more people to cope with the 52-hour workweek system, and in some industries, it takes a longer time to recruit new employees," a ministry official said.

南韓雇傭勞動部正考慮給予違反新修訂法律的企業90天修正期。一位該部官員提到：「為因應52小時工時的新制，公司可能得僱用更多人力。部分產業招募新員工也需要較長的時間。」

《新聞辭典》

grace period：名詞，寬限期。You have a week grace period in which to pay your insurance premium.（你有一週的寬限期繳保險費。）

worth：形容詞，值（得）。The book is worth reading.（這本書值得一讀。）

soft landing：名詞，緩慢輕輕地降落、軟著陸，指人或飛行器無礙或不受傷、無受損地從空中降落，引申為和緩地解決問題。It’s likely the stock market will have a soft landing.（股市很可能會軟著陸。）