《中英對照讀新聞》Japanese railway company apologizes for train leaving 25 seconds too early 日本鐵路公司為提早25秒開車道歉

2018-05-22

◎陳正健

A Japanese rail company has apologized for ’’any inconvenience’’ caused to customers after a train left the station 25 seconds early, the second such case in months.

日本一家鐵路公司為火車提早25秒離開車站，造成乘客的「任何不便」表達歉意，此為近幾個月來第二起這類事件。

The train was scheduled to depart Notogawa Station, in Japan’s Shiga province, at 7.12am. The train conductor thought the train was meant to leave at 7.11am, so he closed the doors a little early. He realized his mistake but as he couldn’t see anyone on the platform and decided to take off.

該班火車原訂上午7時12分駛離日本滋賀縣能登川車站。列車長以為火車應於上午7時11分離開，因此他提早關閉車門。當時他雖發現錯誤，但因為看到月台上沒有人，便決定啟程。

The early departure didn’t affect any other travel schedules that day, but there were still people hoping to get onboard. They complained to the rail operator JR West and an official apology was issued shortly afterwards.

提早開車並未影響任何乘客的旅遊行程，但仍有乘客希望搭上車。他們向鐵路營運商「西日本旅客鐵道株式會社」抱怨，不久便有官方道歉聲明發出。

Japanese trains have a reputation for extreme punctuality. It comes after a similar incident in autumn last year, when a train from Tokyo to the eastern city of Tsukuba departed 20 seconds early, prompting the operator of the Tsukuba Express to issue a public apology.

日本火車以極度準時享有盛名。去年秋天也有一起類似事件，當時一輛東京駛往東部城市筑波的火車提前20秒出發，導致營運商「筑波特快」發布公開聲明道歉。

新聞辭典

train conductor：名詞，列車長。例句：A train conductor is responsible for managing and maintaining train routes and security.（列車長負責管理及維持火車路線與安全。）

operator：名詞，經營者，營運商。例句：A good business operator understands the entire production process.（良好的商業經營者了解整個生產過程。）

punctuality：名詞，準時，守時。例句：Punctuality is a virtue because it shows respect for the lives of others.（準時是美德，因為這展現了對他人生命的尊重。）