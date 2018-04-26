《中英對照讀新聞》Singapore durian-themed cafe smells commercial opportunities 新加坡榴槤主題咖啡店嗅到商機

2018-04-26

◎孫宇青

Mao Shan Wang, a Singapore eatery themed with durian, has caught the opportunity of success as patrons flock to the cafe in droves for a bite of its exotic offerings.

「貓山王」是新加坡一家榴槤主題餐廳，隨著饕客蜂擁而至想一嚐異國風味料理，這家餐廳抓住了成功的契機。

The pungent tropical fruit long regarded as a delicacy in Southeast Asia has left a divisive trail － you either love it or hate it.

這種味道具刺激性的熱帶水果，長期被視為東南亞的佳餚，但也引發兩極意見——不是喜愛就是討厭。

Detractors often describe its intense smell as a mix of gym socks and onions, while enthusiasts liken the creamy texture and intense aroma to blue cheese.

討厭的人通常將榴槤強烈的味道，形容為體育館裡的襪子和洋蔥的混合物，喜愛的人則將其綿密的果肉和濃郁的香氣，與藍紋乳酪相提並論。

While the "bittersweet" fruit is usually eaten on its own or as dessert, the Mao Shan Wang cafe has a special menu with durian in all dishes.

雖然這種「愛恨分明」的水果通常都是直接吃或做成甜點，但貓山王的特別菜單上有著用榴槤做成的各種菜餚。

Customers can opt for chicken nuggets with a durian dip, pizza topped with durian flesh, all washed down with coffee － durian infused, of course.

顧客可選擇搭配榴槤沾醬的炸雞、鋪滿榴槤果肉的披薩，或者隨著咖啡一飲而盡——榴槤當然加在裡頭。

"What our company wanted to do was put it with savory stuff like fries and nuggets. We will be looking to expand the offerings as well, with maybe rice, pasta and other things," company spokesman Lance Lee said.

該店發言人蘭斯．李表示：「我們的店想主打結合榴槤和薯條、炸雞等鹹食的餐點。我們也會嘗試擴增菜單，可能與米飯、義大利麵和其他食物一起搭配。」

新聞辭典

eatery：名詞，食堂。例句：Our campus eatery accommodates more than a thousand people.（我們的校園食堂可容納逾1000人。）

pungent：形容詞，（氣味）刺激性的。例句：No one can stand the pungent flavor of garlic.（沒人受得了大蒜刺鼻的氣味。）

detractor：名詞，詆毀者。例句：The singer filed a lawsuit against her detractor.（這名歌手向詆毀者提起訴訟。）