中英對照讀新聞》About 440,000 South Koreans prepare for civil service exams 南韓約44萬人準備公務人員考試

2018-04-15

◎茅毅

About 440,000 people in South Korea are estimated to be preparing to take the state-run civil service exams. The research was conducted by Kim Hyang-duck and Lee Dae-joong, who are in doctoral courses at Konkuk University and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, respectively.

據估計，南韓約44萬人正準備參加由國家舉辦的公務人員考試。這項研究是由南韓「建國大學」博士生金向德（譯音）和韓國科學技術院博士生李大中（譯音）所進行。

More than half of the test applicants counted "job security" as the primary motivation for choosing a civil servant as a job, while 48 percent said they study more than 10 hours every day for the exams. Only 2.9 percent of test applicants said they want to be a civil servant "to serve the country."

逾半數考生視「工作穩定」為選擇當公務人員的主要動機，48%的考生說，每天念書十幾個小時準備考試。僅2.9%的考生表示，自己是「為了替國家服務」而想成為公務人員。

About 34 percent of test applicants who responded to the survey said they decided to prepare for the exam when they were juniors or seniors at college. The average age people start preparing for the exam is 24.5.

回答這項調查的考生裡，約34%說，於大學3年級或4年級時，決定準備公務人員考試，開始準備的平均年齡為24歲半。

新聞辭典

respectively：副詞，各自地、分（個）別地。Mary and Sue got married in 2016 and 2017, respectively。（瑪莉與蘇分別於2016及17年結婚了。）

count：動詞，計算、視為、看作。I’ve always counted him as my best friend.（我一直把他當作最好的朋友。）

大學4個年級的學生：freshman（大一新鮮人）、sophomore（大二生）、junior（大三生）、senior（大四生）。What year are you in? I’m a junior.（你是幾年級呢？我是大三生。）